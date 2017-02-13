“The Place of Jiang Nan Beauty, The State of JinLing Emperor”Nanjing Diding Numerical Control Technology Co,. Ltd. is located in Nanjing which is a ten Dynasty city with a long history. The company was founded in 2001. The company is a High-tech enterprises with the power of R & D, production, sales and after-sales service. DINGLI is the trade mark of the products including CNC machining center, CNC PTP WORK CENTER, AUTOMATIC NESTING SOLUTION, CNC drilling machine, CNC carving machine, Advertising and industrial plasma cutting machine, and woodworker, Laser engraving machine and so on.

The products have been widely used in panel furniture and customized furniture such as Cabinets, wooden doors, wardrobe, advertisement gifts, crafts, mold architecture, seal , label, woodcutting and engraving, stonework, leather cutting and Garment processing.

After several years development, we own large plant, professional technical staff, and high quality and outstanding staff team. We import Advanced technique and equipment to work on and produce high quality cnc machines, supply the most advanced products and best after-service. We are a highly competitive and leading innovation enterprises. Our products have been sold not only all over China, but also as far as Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe, South America and other overseas markets.