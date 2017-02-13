Construction projects and techniques evolve at lightning speed. Whether it’s a house, an apartment building or an office project- everything is becoming greener, more modern and more efficient. The sector is faced with ever stricter standards and the materials used must meet increasingly higher expectations from building professionals.

As a price-conscious alternative to classic OSB/3, boards, Durelis building boards from Unilin Panels provide a versatile answer to these your challenge is our challenge Durelis is only one of the many innovative construction solutions offered by Unilin Panels. We would be delighted to work with you to find the right solution for your project. Structural P5 varied challenges. These building boards can add value in wide range of applications: as a structural building board in damp conditions ( Product classification P5) but also in interior decoration and concrete formwoark.

Durelis is only one of the many innovative construction solutions offered by Unilin Panels. We would be delighted to work with you to find the right solution for your project.