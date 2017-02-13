CHAPAS SELECTAS, a family company which is running by professional with an experience of four generations in the wood veneers sector destined to the Industrial Sector of timber and Furniture.

We are specialized in high and different design of wood veneer, so as we have in our warehouse a big variety of species as few companies of our sector in the world. We import, export and cut original woods from different countries. We have in common with our suppliers one rule very important: Respect for the environment.

CHAPAS SELECTAS have one objective: to provide to the Manufacturer furniture, decoration and design, with quality international merchandise, in order to satisfy our customers with interest, service and availability. CHAPAS SELECTAS, like a lover of wood, takes care of give to the wood, at any time, the attention which require as a natural good and patrimony that we must to protect.