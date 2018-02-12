Exclusive interview articles containing expert views and opinions expressed by eminent leaders in Indian woodworking industries.

Altendorf India

1. 2018 is bringing in the news of many industrial spheres where we as a nation are leapfrogging. For example: Domestic production of Electronics is moving ahead of imports for the first time in 2016-17. Can we predict a bright future for our industry also – a hope that organised furniture making sector in India will score more than imported furniture on counts of quality?

Yes, the Indian furniture market is one of the fast growing markets. The steady growth of our economy over these years and change in quality of living standards are key growth drivers of this market. The income levels in India have grown rapidly over past decade. This led to change in the Indian demographics by increase in consumer segment with higher disposable income. And also, consumers are now more exposed to global trends and lifestyles. The customer demands for such quality standards for any product they are going to buy. Hence, furniture manufacturers insist for quality machineries, raw materials and accessories to meet the customer demand. This definitely have a positive impact on domestic manufacturing segment. With this drive towards quality from both consumers and producers, demand for domestic products will surpass the imports in coming years.

2. Please tell us about your participation in INDIAWOOD 2018 that is : about your Company products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

HIGHLIGHTS AT INDIAWOOD 2018: ALTENDORF MAGIS: Altendorf Magis is the new digital, graphical operator guidance system that makes complex workflows straightforward. Cut by cut, the intelligent magis software guides users through the predefined cutting sequence clearly and reliably. Operators can expect savings in both time and material as a result. Cutting procedures and sequences are simply displayed on the tablet./operators enjoy visual guidance/straight forward data acquisition from cut optimization stage/incorrect cuts and material waste are avoided/production time is reduced/label printers printbarcodes (optional).

F45-TWO WAY TILT SLIDING TABLE PANEL SAW: F45 with saw unit tilts up to 46° to either side which is first time in India. The ability to tilt the saw unit up to 46° to either side makes the F 45 an even more versatile cutting machine. There is no need to adjust the extraction hood either, as it simply follows the saw unit. The entire movements, from full tilt one way to full tilt the other, takes just 12 seconds. One of the main applications for the two-way tilt function is the sawing of internal mitres, which can be done easily and safely using the crosscut fence.

START45- NEW VARIANT: In this India wood edition, we will be launching new variant of START45 with 7 hp motor power. The new START 45 allows you to cut solid wood, plastics and aluminium just as easily and precisely as you can cut all sorts of panels.

Company Profile:

Altendorf India is the Indian subsidiary of the German Company Wilhelm Altendorf GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenbau. The company was established in the year 2011 at Bangalore. It is responsible for sales and service support of Altendorf products across India & neighbouring countries.

We are operating across India in all major location though our authorized sales partners.

The models offered are START 45 entry level panel saw, mid-level range of WA6, India’s favourite WA8 series and customized F45 series for special applications. The major users are customers from wood based panel processing, solid wood, plastics, Aluminum, MDF, HDF, FRP/Composites industry in India.

Biesse Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd.

1. 2018 is bringing in the news of many industrial spheres where we as a nation are leapfrogging. For example: Domestic production of Electronics is moving ahead of imports for the first time in 2016-17. Can we predict a bright future for our industry also – a hope that organised furniture making sector in India will score more than imported furniture on counts of quality ?

Future of the organized furniture making sector is undoubtedly bright in India.

Post GST and Demonetisation, economy of India has shown positive signs. With the introduction of schemes like Pradhanmantri awas yojana, the sale of residential properties will go updefinitely. All these factors will have a positive impact on the furniture industry as well. At the same time entry of big players in the furniture industry will give a big boost and motivation to it.Technology and automation is finding its foothold in the industry. Today Indian market absorbs very quickly the new technology and implements the same in the day to day production activities. Aspiration for higher configuration of machines is growing and this swift change is only to deliver high quality furniture JUST IN TIME.In India with the presence of wood working machine manufacturers like Biesse, capable of supplying state of the art technologies will definitely help to produce quality products in furniture industry. There by making the industry more organized than before.

2. Please tell us about your participation in INDIAWOOD 2018 that is : about your Company products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

At Indiawood Biesse will show case its excellence in wood processing technology by presenting Rover A 5 axis machining centre, Opera 5 sanding solution, Stream A industrial edge bander, Rover K FT nesting technology and a dedicated software zone to showcase the concept of integrated manufacturing system. Biesse is known for its innovative solutions & technological expertise worldwide. With the new state of the art manufacturing unit atBangalore, Biesse is all set to achieve the soaring heights in the wood processing industry.

Company Profile:

Biesse Group is a global leader in the technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. It invests on average 14 million Euros per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. The Group was founded by Giancarlo Selci in Pesaro (1969) and was first listed in the Star segment of the Italian Stock Market June 2001, it is currently in the FTSE IT Mid Cap. The company currently has 3,800 employees worldwide.

Blum India Pvt. Ltd.

1. 2018 is bringing in the news of many industrial spheres where we as a nation are leapfrogging. For example: Domestic production of Electronics is moving ahead of imports for the first time in 2016-17. Can we predict a bright future for our industry also – a hope that organised furniture making sector in India will score more than imported furniture on counts of quality ?

The overall feedback from the market we got regarding expectations for 2018 is very positive. The GST implementation will play in the hands of the organized sector, as now even most of the small-time carpenters and carpenter shops will be forced to pay taxes. Also, the decreased GST will be very beneficial for our industry. However, compared to other established markets we still lack scaled up industrial players. It will take quite some more time until we can expect a professionalized industry like in Europe for example.

2. Please tell us about your participation in INDIAWOOD 2018 that is : about your Company products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

At INDIAWOOD Blum will officially launch a new motion technology for the well accepted TANDEMBOX drawer system. TIP-ON BLUMOTION for TANDEMBOX combines the advantages of the TIP-ON mechanical opening support system with reliable BLUMOTION dampening for silent and effortless closing. Opens with just a light touch, has a smooth running action and closessilently and effortlessly. TIP-ON BLUMOTION will be available for all three lines of the TANDEMBOX family (plus/antaro/intivo)

Apart from products we will showcase a variety of templates, assembly devices and services targeting small and medium furniture manufacturers.

Company Profile:

High-tech furniture fittings for modern living worlds

Blum is well known and valued as an innovative family-owned company that operates on an international scale. Blum’s solutions make opening and closing furniture a mesmerizing experience and deliver quality of motion and enhanced user convenience to the entire home. In particular to kitchens. The product range is complemented by extensive support services.

Hafele South Asia

1. 2018 is bringing in the news of many industrial spheres where we as a nation are leapfrogging. For example: Domestic production of Electronics is moving ahead of imports for the first time in 2016-17. Can we predict a bright future for our industry also – a hope that organised furniture making sector in India will score more than imported furniture on counts of quality ?

Not in the near future! The Indian Furniture Industry is highly fragmented and lacks preparedness for large production operations in terms of quality, design and standardization. While a lot has changed over the last decade and modularity in furniture is becoming a more accepted concept in India, customization still rules which prevents manufacturers from scaling up. In fact there is still only one large-scale manufacturer who has a recognized brand and operates on a country-wide level. Apart from that the Industry is still characterized by regional or local Manufacturers with small production outputs catering only to a few cities and towns in and around their facilities. Most importantly these small manufacturing outfits have not succeeded in building brands beyond their area of influence. Also effective distribution of furniture remains elusive. A few manufacturers have managed a small number of franchise outlets but not enough to make a real impact in the market. In regards to design the local players are largely not up-to-date with global trends in furniture designs and technologies and this again gives importers a clear edge. Even today, trends in furniture originate in the western world which are then quickly picked up by large scale manufacturers from these countries. The translation of these trends into the Indian scenariotakes a lot of time and is often only haphazardly executed. In summary, in our opinion, Indian manufacturers still lack scale, brands, distribution and innovative designs to really be able to compete with imported furniture on the same level. Time to get organized!

2. Please tell us about your participation in INDIAWOOD 2018 that is : about your Company products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

This INDIAWOOD, Häfele introduces a box-full of home and kitchen innovations that are highly conducive to ‚smart living’ and will redefine your perspective on space utilization. You will see a lot of new concepts in kitchen solutions like space-optimizing sliding counter-tops, effective drawer organizers, smart corner solutions, efficient waste management and much more.

The concept of smart-living as a trend is gaining importance among city dwellers. The integration of family and living space with kitchens (open kitchen concept) has increasingly become a popular design option especially for small spaces. Our visitors will experience live how versatile fittings & products with advanced functions can shape and improve even the smallest spaces.

Company Profile:

Häfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, launch edits state-of-the-art Design Showroom in the heart of South Bombay on 15th September 2017. The spacious, 10,000 square feet showroom unites globally acclaimed interior trends with innovative functionality through interactive and functional display settings; bringing every imaginable design to reality. This showroom is Häfele‘s second internationally designed retail facility in Mumbai and the very first in the southern region of the city. Located at Mahalaxmi-West, the busiest shopping hub of Mumbai, the showroom will cater to the interior sensibilities and design expectations of the ever-updated “SoBo” lifestyles.