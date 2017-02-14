Exclusive interview articles containing expert views and opinions expressed by eminent leaders in Indian woodworking industries.

Altendorf, India

“2017 will see even faster changes and big steps towards mechanization and modernization. The industry must gear up to make in India and take in the changes.”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

Brexit, the election of Mr. Trump, demonetisationare some events in 2016 that took all by surprise. In a new global world, these and other events do create some level of uncertainty and have an impact , directly or indirectly on economies, businesses or people. Given the ups and downs of 2016 it is heartening to find the furniture industry /trade in India is not only growing but reforming itself:-

The emergence and increasing use of e-commerce platforms for trade in furniture, kitchens and a variety of related products.

The setting up of large, very modern factories with the latest in equipment’s and automation to cater to large volume buyers.

Simultaneously also the setting up of hundreds of small mechanisedstart ups in the tier II and tier III towns and cities. 2017 will see even faster changes and big steps towards mechanisation and modernisation.The industry must gear up to make in India and take in the changes.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture?

Export of furniture from India has largely been limited to items of solid wood, falling under the category of being handmade. The wood working industry in India currently does not possess the infrastructure and in cases the raw material to compete with traditionally exporting countries like Malaysia, China, Indonesia or Vietnam. Cost of imported raw material, logistics, a large domestic market willing to accept mediocre products, are factors that do not encourage exports .

The setting up of more plants for the manufacture of base boards (MDF, particle board, etc)combined with new factories for high volume production of modular, board based furniture will open new avenues for export in this area.

Only a paradigm shift in thinking by the industry from low volume, high margins to high volume, low margins will fuel growth of exports of furniture.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

On a stand of about 50 sq meters Altendorf will display 2 models from the wide stable of machines.

NEW START 45

The new START 45 allows you to cut solid wood, plastics, aluminium extensions etc , just as easily as all sorts of panels. The sliding table always guaranties astraight cut . This means matching your customers most demanding need for quality.

Height and tilt adjustment, rip fence 1300mm with fine adjustment, vertical system sliding table, single side mitre fence and cross cut fences are standard.

WA8X- The work horseof the industry with the added advantage of a motorised rip fence.

Advantages

Rip fence setting accuracy upto 0.1mm

Increased production as the rip fence is not manually set.

Reduction in labour.

We invite you to visit our stand H11E101 for live demonstration.

Company Profile:

Altendorf is the original inventor and the world leader in the manufacture of panel saws. Every year 4500 machines leave factories in Germany , China and Brazil to customers globally. Altendorf saws guarantee quality, productivity and accuracy . Entry level to state of the art, Altendorf offers a range of machines .The models offered are START 45 and WA6 at entry level, WA8 series in the mid range and F45 series for special applications.

There is an Altendorf for everyone.

Biesse

“When compared to the international markets the Indian wood working industry is a bit unorganized, but the scenario is changing as a result of globalization and developments in Indian wood working industry.”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

When compared to the international markets the Indian wood working industry is a bit unorganized, but the scenario is changing as a result of globalization and developments in Indian wood working industry. Industrialists are investing in state of the art /automated technology to improve the quality of the finished products. With Indian furniture industry moving into e-commerce business and the developments in the e-commerce sector in India has given a better exposure to the industry. Make in India concept is definitely encouraging existing businesses to go bigger and attracting lot of new investments as well. Going further initiatives like skill development by Indian government would really support the Make in India concept.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture?

The product strategy should bebased on quality and design of the products.

The formula lies in research and development of new designs, and alsoin developing master craftsmen through skill development. The furniture manufacturer need to understand customer’s needs closely and develop the products according to the market requirement.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

Biesse has confirmed its presence at Delhi wood 2017 with a concept of “Affordable High-tech Solution”!

Objective is to demonstrate Production Management through a CABINET SOFTWARE. The machines will be interconnected through software to integrate the entire work flow. This integration is to avoid manpower interventions from Design to Production of the cabinets”.

Company Profile:

Biesse is the Group’s business unit specializing in the woodworking segment.

Since 1969, it has designed, manufactured and marketed a comprehensive range of technologies and solutions for joiners and large furniture, windows, doors and wood building components manufacturers. In recent years, it has also been active in the plastic processing machinery sector, developing ad-hoc solutions for a growing market.

GreCon

“The situation is very promising at the moment. With wood based panel producers in India seriously taking care of fire prevention in their productions, we also expect great interest in the further development of our tried and tested press extinguishing system”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

The situation is very promising at the moment.The impressing population growth in connection with an increasing level of income not only leads to a growth in the building industry, but also stimulates the Indian furniture industry. Many furniture producers refurbish their workshops or redesign it according to international standards. In order to produce with newmachines, the environmental and safety measures have to be adapted as well. Most furniture producersfeel responsible for their staff which is why they take care of fire prevention and use our GreCon spark detection and extinguishing system BS 7.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture?

To increase the export share, Indian furniture producershave to be internationally competitive. This does not only mean high-quality machinery, it also means the reliabilityto deliver in time. Production stops and delivery delays caused by fire incidents are not accepted by customers. Also, the quality of the raw material has to be ensured. Here, the furniture producers are putting more and more pressure on the panel producers to supply boards that are monitored online to meet the quality requirements of the end customers. Here GreCon can support with measuring technology especially developed for the woodbased panel industry.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

GreCon’s main focusat the DEHLIWOOD is the spark detection and extinguishing systemthat detects and extinguishes sparks within milliseconds. Production losses, human injuries and death as well as property losses will be significantly reduced. With wood based panel producers in India seriously taking care of fire prevention in their productions, we also expect great interest in the further development of our tried and tested press extinguishing system. With our new decentralized approach, we are able to extinguish sources of fire much faster and more efficiently than systems that have been used so far. A large range of detection and extinguishing methods allows the development of tailor-made solutions.We have many sample installations to show on our stand.

We will continue to increase the furniture producers’ awareness of the necessity offire prevention. Many big players already trust in the GreCon spark detection system. A life demo can be seen on our stand.

Company Profile:

The production program includes measurement systems for the wood-based panels industry used for optimizing production costs. Ensuring superior board quality is achieved while contributing to environmental protection by using raw materials more efficiently. Spark extinguishing systems for preventing dust explosions and filter fires in order to avoid property and equipment damage.

Homag India Pvt. Ltd.

“Exports are possible if we can produce quality furniture in volumes at global competitive prices.”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

Disposable income levels in India have been growing over the past decade and this trend is expected to continue. The growing economy of the country has encouraged the spending capacity of the people, which in turn has allowed the sales of branded furniture in the market. The growing phase of infrastructure and real estate market has also led the demand for furniture products in the country.

Recent initiatives by the government, be it lower interest rate for affordable houses, credit guarantee for Rs. 20 Cr for Start-ups, Start-up India Initiatives, together will progress under ‘ Skill India’ will provide a huge boost to the furniture sector. We expect this industry to grow by 20% to 25% year on year for the next 4 to 5 years.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture?

The furniture market in India is highly fragmented with majority of the revenue being generated from the local players. The unorganized sector, which includes onsite carpenters, independent furniture manufacturers and domestic retailers are still holding their share of the furniture market revenue in the country. Though the India furniture segment is producing and exporting substantially good quantity furniture products, these are mostly hand carved carpentry. Exports are possible if we can produce quality furniture in volumes at global competitive prices. This is a complex issue involving land, uninterrupted power supply etc, along with adequate supply of raw material for local suppliers.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

Exhibitions has always been supporting us in exhibiting the market our latest technology. This has helped the investors to look at the industry from just being traditional carpentry to sophisticated furniture manufacturing industry. We have lot of plans and expectations from the Delhiwood 2017. As usual Homag India will come out with some new technology for the Indian market.

Company Profile:

HOMAG India is one of the sales subsidiaries of HOMAG Group, Germany and is active in India for over 24 years bringing in solutions to the woodworking and furniture making Industries in India.

The establishment of HOMAG India in August 2002 is the culmination of the Group’s commitment and vision for India. As a system partner, HOMAG India’s primary objective is to bring HOMAG technology to the furniture and woodworking sector. Consisting of a modern knowledge centre with machines on working display, a training setup, sales and service facilities, HOMAG India is fully equipped to take care of all needs of the Indian industry for production of furniture, interior elements, flooring and more. With a well-trained and highly motivated service team of 40 engineers, HOMAG India today is all geared up to maintain and service the complete range of machines from the HOMAG group in India.

Jai Industries, Ahmedabad

“Indian Furniture Industry & Indian machine manufacturers together helping each other to grow and support government initiative of “MAKE IN INDIA.”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

Indian Furniture Industry is now growing at good pace and they have been successful to overcome the competition of imported furniture market by consistently supplying good quality furniture at reasonable rates to their customers. This has become possible for them only because, now very good quality reasonably priced Indian make machines are easily available to them which has reduced their initial investment as well as their service & spares cost / expenses, making their overall project viable and competitive against imported furniture. Indian Furniture Industry & Indian machine manufacturers together helping each other to grow and support government initiative of “MAKE IN INDIA”.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture?

Indian furniture Industry has good market in India, hence they are not much focusing on exports for their products. But I strongly feel Indian manufactured products are in demand in many countries and well organized furniture manufacturers should explore the possibility of selling their products overseas by having dedicated export division which caters to international inquiries and orders. Quality products at reasonable price with dedicated efforts can surely increase export market of Indian furniture.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

Like always, we will be displaying largest nos. of machines from our “Wudpro” Solid wood machinery range & “Modula” Panel processing machinery range. Many New & Upgraded machines will be on display like in “Modula”, we will be launching 2 new Panel saws, Special purpose CNC Routers and range of upgraded (Auto) Edge banders. In “ Wudpro” apart from our recently launched Four side Moulder, (Auto) Raised Panel copy shaper, Drum Sander, we will be launching new HDHQ Circular saw (with sliding table) in this exhibition.

Company Profile:

‘JAI’ is a brand trusted by generations during last 50 years Jai always has been the leader by all means; engineering quality, innovation, economy of install, new machine launches, sales network, service and spares availability. It has incomparable corporate size, status & people power. A total of 4000,000 sq ft of mfg floor. Plus an additional 25,000 sq.ft machine Mall – Asia’s Biggest ‘JAI Panwood Grand’ Staff strength of 650 people has ensured a total installation of 450,000 m/cs. till now.

Sleek Boards [India] LLP

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

Hopefully the GST will be implemented soon which will increase tax compliances in the unorganized sector and competition could make a pitch on quality rather than price war by rampant evasion in past. This in turn will facilitate improved modern technologies and mass production scales to be implemented in manufacturing technologies for making state of art panel furniture. Presently the Indian export of furniture is restricted to hand crafted. This furniture is for the niche segment catering to the rich and the famous and cannot support the make in India concept for massive volumes which our country is capable to supply to global markets.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture ?

Affordable infrastructure and processing of export cargo is a big handicap for furniture exporters. Compare the ocean freight from Nhavasheva to say Port Klang in Malaysia is just about USD 50/20’GP whereas to make the export the processing dock overheads are more than 10 times. So the economics get defeated.

We need export processing parks for integrated panel processing of furniture based on economical overheads to survive in the global competition.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

Although we are not participating directly several of our customers are participating in Delhiwood 2017. Door making and position of door in Indian market is misconceived as a construction and building trade related item. With advent of engineered material now every furniture manufacturer can make doors. The old technology of door manufacture was extensively timber oriented and requires approvals from forest department besides a huge investment in timber processing equipments. Now however with the availability of engineered components every furniture manufacturer can become a producer and supplier of modern and elegant doors manufactured by 100% engineered panel products. Make it simple is the keyword to industry.

The construction will be very simple using either hot or cold pressing adhesives.

Company Profile:

Sleek Boards have 20 years of hardcore expertise in top quality panel products. They represent several leading companies who are globally well known for niche application oriented panels like Finsa from Spain, HeveaBoard Berhad from Malaysia, Sauerland Spanplatte from Germany, Star Particle Board Mills Ltd, Bangladesh etc.. Mr. Nitin Vaze CEO was awarded World Leader Business Person and the Company was awarded with World Business Leader certifications in the function held in Texas, USA during May 2015.

Siempelkamp Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, Krefeld, Germany

“We see a huge potential of growth of the Indian wood based panel board industry”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Chip boards / MDF manufacturing sector? Where do you see Indian Panel manufacturing Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

We see a huge potential of growth of the Indian wood based panel board industry, which is attributable to the following factors.

Firstly MDF and PB combined forms around 30 to 40 % of the total consumption of the panel board industry in India with the lions share taken to Plywood. With the recent urbanization, industrialization and growth of the middle class in India the people are more inclined towards ready to use furniture and houses, which are mainly produced by the organized sector using MDF and PB. The organized residential furniture sector is expected to increase at a rate around 25% yearly for the next 5 years resulting in a increased requirement.

Secondly Indian furniture sector still relies largely on imports, India being the largest importer in the world. With the growth of the economy and the government supporting manufacturing in India, will result in decrease of imports and more furniture manufacturing facilities opening in India.

Even with the volume of the furniture industry growing constantly at the present rate the demand will soon surplus the supply in a very big way, with direct positive effect on the demand on the wood based panel board industry.

The Make in India drive introduced by the Honorable Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi is the best dramatic and positive drive that has happened to the Indian Industry after the Globalization in the early 1900s. This will also positively affect the Indian Panel manufacturing, primarily the use of MDF and PB in the Furniture making. With India becoming the top destination globally for foreign direct investment, it has attracted all the big players in the global industry arena to invest into various industry sectors resulting in upliftment of the Indian market in terms of furniture consumption and also use of boards primarily in the real estate sector. The Indian urban population which constitutes nearly 32 % of the total population of the country is shifting from the traditional custom made furniture making by the carpenter to buying Modular furniture, along with being the major contributor to the real estate boom happening in the country. Also 100 % FDI is permitted on industry sectors like Information Technology, Food Processing, Media and entertainment etc. which also forms a big consumption market for wood based panels backed by the concept of ready-to-move in offices/retail outlets/warehouses. This surge thanks to the Make in India concept will definitely result in more MDF, PB and Furniture making plants coming in India in the near future.

2. What potential you see for HDF / Water proof MDF / OSB boards in India?

Especially the market for thin HDF will have a big growth as large furniture manufacturers areentering the Indian market expecting their furniture suppliers to deliver light weight furniture made out of honeycomb boards (e.g. Lack table). For this type of furniture ultra-thin HDF is used with a thickness down to 1.2mm. With Siempelkamp having one of the best technological expertise (12 Siempelkamp ultra-thin HDF lines producing high quality HDF boards) in the world for producing ultra-thin HDF, we are very well positioned to serve our customers.

Demand for MDF for Exterior applications is already growing in a big way in the market, with the advances in the resin technology soon the Indian market will move towards variations like fire retardant MDF etc.

Indian market is still not fully ready for OSB as a product, but it is soon going to pick up. Also additionally use of other species like bagasse, rubber wood, bamboo, waste from saw mills etc. as 100% raw material other than conventional eucalyptus and poplar is something that will come into the Indian market soon.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

We are participating in DELHIWOOD after a considerable gap, we would like to showcase to our Indian customers the all the technological developments we have come across.

To start with, would be our flagship product the 8th Generation Conti Roll Press, all the improvements and modern technology it has over its predecessor which makes it the bestand efficient of its kind in the market. Further we like to present our service capacities through our local Indian Service Center in order to provide our customers a constant and on demand service base and therewith production and utilization of the plants.

Also the customers can get a thorough understanding of our technological capabilities, for example making ultra-thin HDF, down to 1.2mm and also making light boards – boards with very low density.

Also the services of pre engineering through SICOPLAN, our sister company for plant design and engineering would be something interesting for our customers interested to invest soon.

Another revolutionary product known as the EcoResinator for the MDF industry, which facilitates resin savings to as much as 15% in comparison to the conventional glue dosing to the blow line. It a patented invention from Siempelkamp and we would be proud to showcase that.

In addition to all the above technological solutions, we would also introduce the services of our sister company ACE, which provides assistance our customers for a smooth and efficient implementation of the financing of their projects.

In a nutshell we want to present to our customers how we can help them in making boards, which are cheapest to make and are best in quality.

Company Profile:

Siempelkamp supplies complete plants to the wood based panel industry (PB, MDF, OSB), single- and multi-daylight presses or continuous press system ContiRoll®, front-end technology, dryers, energy plants and finishing lines with storage, cutting and sanding technology, as well as short-cycle presses for laminating.

Each plant comes with life-long service support.

Venjakob

“Primarily the Wood industry should be recognized as an industry, and be given all the Government backing .The finance should be made available for investment in better designs, automation, and achieving international productivity norms and international finishes.”

1. What is your opinion about current developments in Indian Furniture sector? Where you see Indian Woodworking Industry with reference to Make in India concept.

The Indian wood industry was last at 1,20,000 crore turnover with a growth of 30%, with the home furniture at the fastest growing vertical. The Make in India initiative will take off after finance at a lower cost is available to the entrepreneurs for investment in automation and technology. India has lacked a national brand in furniture, however with the growth of the Ecommerce business, Indian brands have entered the market place .This encourages the make in India model and also allows for sales in India . The opening of a skill based technology institute for the wood industry will ensure upgradation of the labour and technicians.

2. What you think we should do to increase the share in exports of Indian furniture?

Primarily the Wood industry should be recognised as an industry, and be given all the Government backing .The finance should be made available for investment in better designs, automation, and achieving international productivity norms and international finishes.

3. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017 that is: about the new products / new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

The participation of Venjakob in the exhibition is primarily to enable customers and visitors to have a look at the German technology which is available internationally, and for an interaction with prospective customers. The design, and manufacture of the entry level India machine SMARTII manufactured under German supervision and quality is available on display at the exhibition.

Company Profile:

VENJAKOB – CUSTOM SOLUTIONS FOR YOUR PRODUCT FINISHING

The Venjakob group is pioneering new technologies in paint line automation, robotic paint finishing including part washing /cleaning and pre-treatment as well as conveyance, drying, curing (UV, IR and convection) and exhaust air filtering.

Coating solution for all liquid materials an every kind of work piece.

Wood-Mizer India

“Wood-Mizer sawmills are a good solution for customers looking for a higher recovery. Somebody who is importing timber like teak, Wood-Mizer can help to get a little more from the timber they have imported…”

1. Please tell us about your participation in DELHIWOOD 2017: that is: about the new products/ new technology that you are planning to exhibit.

Wood-Mizer sawmills are a good solution for customers looking for a higher recovery. Somebody who is importing timber like teak, Wood-Mizer can help to get a little more from the timber they have imported… For the customers who are looking for a higher yield, we proudly offer the thin-kerf technology as the solution.

With the increasing round log restrictions in various countries, our resaws are the product to go forward with. The HR500 or HR700 resaws with the PLC Setworks is something I really look forward to be in demand.

As the restrictions clamp down, it’s not the end of the world for sawmills, there is still plantation timber from various countries that will keep coming in, but if you look specifically to those customers who import sawn blocks, and then resize to various thicknesses, the Wood-Mizer resaws are the product I’m really excited to look forward with.

We’re very excited to show visitors to DelhiWood our new TITAN line of wideband sawmills and high production edgers. This is a product range that is big, fast and heavily constructed, and I’m sure will be exciting for the market.