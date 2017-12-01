Indonesian company cutting exotic hardwoods using a Wood-Mizer LT20 sawmill is boosting their sales in China and Japan.

Kennedy cares about precision. His company employs 150 workers outside Surabaya, Indonesia, and his company has improved its profits since their purchase of a Wood-Mizer LT20.

“The company was founded by my father in 1991. I just took over two years ago,” Kennedy says. His company used to process rattan, but later began to focus more on wood production because they could not export rattan to their biggest customers, China and Japan.

Kennedy’s manufacturing company now uses Indonesian rosewood and acacia wood, two exotic hardwoods that are very difficult to cut. “In a day, you would have to change two or three blades,” Kennedy explains.

But thankfully, Kennedy’s LT20 and his Wood-Mizer Stellite blades help to get the job done. Kennedy explains, “The good thing about Wood-Mizer is that the cutting is very precise and the blade is thin, so you get most of the wood. We really try our best to minimize the waste. So by using Wood-Mizer, we use a precise cut at 3.3cm, which saves about half the waste in using a regular chainsaw.”

The Wood-Mizer LT20 is a flexible and productive sawmill that cuts logs up to 80 cm in diameter and 4.8-8.4 m long. For Kennedy, the LT20 was an affordable solution for his small wood business. Kennedy uses a manual log handling configuration to match his productivity. When choosing his sawmill, Kennedy remembered the importance of accuracy for his expensive wood, and chose a Wood-Mizer sawmill that gave him the precision he needed.

“When the first log comes in,” Kennedy says, “we grade it. After the grading area, we put it in the sawmill for cutting. After they cut it, we send it up to the planer to make it smooth and even. We cut off the edge to make it straight, and then we profile it. After that, we put it in the pallet and prepare it for exporting.”

China and Japan’s furniture manufacturers appreciate Kennedy’s products because of the precision and quality of wood that he guarantees.

“You get a special pleasure if you see a very nice wood being cut,” Kennedy comments, “and you can see the fiber in it – and when you love your product, it gives you pleasure.”

In the future, Kennedy would like to start using more types of wood and incorporate a longer Wood-Mizer bed into the factory in order to increase his production rates.