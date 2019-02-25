For the first time in India builders and architects can avail a triple acting door set, which provides for the much necessary fire protection of 60 minutes clubbed with sound reduction of 34 dB and clubbed with smoke containment technology.

Sauerland has been active in the Indian door industry since 2008 and has introduced the tubular door concept enriched with their vast experience for 63 years and spanning export to 65 countries.

This year Sauerland have upscaled the technology for the Indian door industry to introduce fire containment cores through their channel partners in India for door set passing the 1 Hour rating using the Sauerland Cores as per BS 476: Part 22: 1987 or as per IS 3614 Part 2 (1992).

The specialty of fabricating fire containment door with Sauerland core is that it eliminates use of any inorganic material in the construction like Gypsum board, Cement board or Calcium Silicate or Fiberglass etc. making the door light weight and 100% recyclable. With additions of certain accessories, one can make the door fire safe; smoke arrestor as well as sound reducing upto 38 dB.

Now, for the first time in India builders and architects can avail a triple acting door set which provides for the much necessary fire protection of 60 minutes clubbed with sound reduction of 34 dB and clubbed with smoke containment technology.

Sauerland Cores are having very low formaldehyde level of E1 which mean that they are safe for internal use in residential buildings. These are the most lightweight fire doors, highly performance oriented for the 30 and 60 minutes fire rated door category now available in India.

Illustrative construction details which are parts of the assessment reports for below mentioned products can be made available for review.

1. 45 mm Fire-rated Flush Door with tubular Core for 30 minutes.

2. 45 mm Fire-rated Flush Door with solid Core for

30-45 minutes.

3. 45 mm Fire-rated HDF Skin Door with tubular Core for 30 minutes.

4. 54 mm Fire-rated Flush Door with solid Core for

60 minutes.

With our intumescent sheets, strips and fire-rated hardware at the hands, all you need is to arrange the Red/White Meranti timber with minimum of 650 kg/m3 density having moisture content below 10% for door frame and door leaf. We suggest the BR201G MUF powder glue. 6 mm HDF (Density 850 kg/m3) Skin or very high interleave bonded plywood as skin will suit the application.

With this package, making a GREEN Fire-rated door can make you to leap to fire containment business which is increasing by the day due to the increased construction of high rise buildings.