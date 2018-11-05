Create your perfect bathing experience with Häfele’s new innovative Neptune III Slim Shower System. With a thickness of just 1.5 mm this shower system is extremely versatile and offers an alluring look wherever installed, whether in an existing or a newly designed bathroom.

This shower system comes with a flexible hose for connection, providing plenty of mobility. The triple-function of 3 in 1 spray patterns – Rain, Mist and Cascade delivers a seamless showering experience by mixing water with air to produce a soft refreshing spray. All the elements are vertically integrated thereby effectively utilising the space available and enhancing your comfort and pleasure. The sleek chrome finish brings a sophisticated and radiant new look to your bathroom.