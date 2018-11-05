Create your perfect bathing experience with Häfele’s new innovative Neptune III Slim Shower System. With a thickness of just 1.5 mm this shower system is extremely versatile and offers an alluring look wherever installed, whether in an existing or a newly designed bathroom.
This shower system comes with a flexible hose for connection, providing plenty of mobility. The triple-function of 3 in 1 spray patterns – Rain, Mist and Cascade delivers a seamless showering experience by mixing water with air to produce a soft refreshing spray. All the elements are vertically integrated thereby effectively utilising the space available and enhancing your comfort and pleasure. The sleek chrome finish brings a sophisticated and radiant new look to your bathroom.
|Product Specifications
|> Shower Thickness:
|1.5 mm
|> Weight:
|3.45 Kg
|> Spray Options:
|3; Rain, Mist and Cascade
|> Material:
|Stainless Steel
|> Finish:
|Chrome Plated
|> Electroplating Details:
|Nickel 8 -10 mcr, Chrome 0.3 – 0.5 mcr