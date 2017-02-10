Saicos Colour GmbH, an innovative and dynamic German company, offers wood coating systems, stains and paints based on natural oils and carnauba waxes. Saicos interior and exterior wood coatings are environmentally friendly with no biocides and preservatives and safer to use on children’s toys (EN 71).

The various natural vegetable oils and waxes ensure deep penetration into the wood surface, better coverage, quick drying time and economical. Micro porous system will not crack, flake, peel or blister.

Premium Hard wax Oil allow the wood to breathe and create a beautiful, sympathetic, smooth, dirt- and water-repellent and easy to clean surface.

Hardwood floor, Cork floor, furniture, table top and other wooden item is easy to maintain with a high resistance and non-slip.

Can be partially repaired with no marks-no sanding.

Ideal for natural finishes.Colorless, satin matt, matt, high gloss or matt finish.

Higher coverage -1 L = @ 150 sqft (2 coats).

VOC 2010 compliant.

Special Wood Oil – Natural exterior & interior wood Stain