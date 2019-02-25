Panel Dividing Saw
SAWTEQ B-130
• Saw for single panels and small series
• For newcomers and upgraders: super price, super performance
• Automatic cutting: ergonomic, reliable, efficient
• Extensive standard features: everything you need
Vertical CNC Processing Center
DRILLTEQ V-200
- Rapid processing saves time
- Compact design saves space
- Easy operation saves you energy
- Low price saves you money
- 8 different models to meet every requirement
- From manual adjustment to full automation
- Intuitive operation – innovative powerTouch control system
- Highly flexible configuration
CNC Machining Center
CENTATEQ P-100
- Freely accessible from all sides thanks to bumper safety technology
- 3-, 4- and 5-axis solutions
- Fast and precise thanks to synchronous drive and linear guide system
- Innovative powerTouch operating concept
Wide belt Sanding Machines | SANDTEQ W-100
- The space-saving design means that an installation area of just 5 m² is required
- Excellent sanding results thanks to acp® and eps® pressure beam systems
- Easily adjustable thanks to infinitely variable feed speeds (2-18 m/min)
- High drive outputs of up to 15 kW
- High level of flexibility thanks to independently driven sanding units
Flat Lamination Line | LAMTEQ F-200
- Flexible application thanks to individual equipment
- Good accessibility for easy maintenance of the machine
- Simple and safe operation thanks to modern glue application machine
- Solutions for a wide variety of coating materials
- Flexibly expandable system for compact, automated workpiece handling with a modern control concept