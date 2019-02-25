Panel Dividing Saw

SAWTEQ B-130

• Saw for single panels and small series

• For newcomers and upgraders: super price, super performance

• Automatic cutting: ergonomic, reliable, efficient

• Extensive standard features: everything you need

Vertical CNC Processing Center

DRILLTEQ V-200

Rapid processing saves time

Compact design saves space

Easy operation saves you energy

Low price saves you money

Edge Bander | EDGETEQ S-300

8 different models to meet every requirement

From manual adjustment to full automation

Intuitive operation – innovative powerTouch control system

Highly flexible configuration

CNC Machining Center

CENTATEQ P-100

Freely accessible from all sides thanks to bumper safety technology

3-, 4- and 5-axis solutions

Fast and precise thanks to synchronous drive and linear guide system

Innovative powerTouch operating concept

Wide belt Sanding Machines | SANDTEQ W-100

The space-saving design means that an installation area of just 5 m² is required

Excellent sanding results thanks to acp® and eps® pressure beam systems

Easily adjustable thanks to infinitely variable feed speeds (2-18 m/min)

High drive outputs of up to 15 kW

High level of flexibility thanks to independently driven sanding units

Flat Lamination Line | LAMTEQ F-200