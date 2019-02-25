Panel Dividing Saw
SAWTEQ B-130
• Saw for single panels and small series
• For newcomers and upgraders: super price, super performancehomag_saege-saw_sawteq-b-130_aufsicht-top-view_grau_low_2018
• Automatic cutting: ergonomic, reliable, efficient
• Extensive standard features: everything you need

 

Vertical CNC Processing Centerdrillteq-v200-bhx05x
DRILLTEQ V-200

  • Rapid processing saves time
  • Compact design saves space
  • Easy operation saves you energy
  • Low price saves you money

 

 

bild-1152-modell-1440-edgeteq-s-300_qa65n-rgb-sm1Edge Bander | EDGETEQ S-300

  • 8 different models to meet every requirement
  • From manual adjustment to full automation
  • Intuitive operation – innovative powerTouch control system
  • Highly flexible configuration

 

centateqCNC Machining Center
CENTATEQ P-100

  • Freely accessible from all sides thanks to bumper safety technology
  • 3-, 4- and 5-axis solutions
  • Fast and precise thanks to synchronous drive and linear guide system
  • Innovative powerTouch operating concept

 

sandteq_w-100Wide belt Sanding Machines | SANDTEQ W-100

  • The space-saving design means that an installation area of just 5 m² is required
  • Excellent sanding results thanks to acp® and eps® pressure beam systems
  • Easily adjustable thanks to infinitely variable feed speeds (2-18 m/min)
  • High drive outputs of up to 15 kW
  • High level of flexibility thanks to independently driven sanding units

 

 

lamteq-f-200Flat Lamination Line  | LAMTEQ F-200

  • Flexible application thanks to individual equipment
  • Good accessibility for easy maintenance of the machine
  • Simple and safe operation thanks to modern glue application machine
  • Solutions for a wide variety of coating materials
  • Flexibly expandable system for compact, automated workpiece handling with a modern control concept