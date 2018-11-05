Give your designs the perfect touch in the bath, vanity or closet areas with Häfele’s New Aquasys Light Mirror. Beautifully designed, the mirror adds value, functionality and style to any interior space.

The versatile mirror comes fully assembled and unites the functions of make-up lighting, room lighting, mood lighting, demister (prevents condensation on the mirror during and after a shower) and sound system in an elegant design.

The front light, in natural and warm white, equipped with a memory function offers excellent colour trueness that exceeds the market colour rendering indexes making it very suitable as a make-up light. All functions are controlled via touch keys that are integrated into the mirror.

The easy-to-install, IP44-rated mirror comes fully-assembled with a mounting track for installation. With the option to rotate the mirror by 90 degrees, it’s the perfect fit for any interior décor or style.