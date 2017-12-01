Will go into his well-deserved retirement on December 31st, 2017

Mr. Tavag has served the company for more than 10 years. He was deeply involved in the successful establishment of Dieffenbacher India Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru in 2007 and thanks to his contribution, the Dieffenbacher Group has made remarkable strides in the Indian wood-based panel board industry.

Among other achievements, the highlight was the first ever CPS continuous press for the panel industry sold in India – to Greenply Industries Limitedin Rudrapur in 2008. This MDF CPS press line with rated capacity of 600 m³/d doubled the MDF production in India at that point of time and after optimization, the plantachieves regularly, excess production over its rated capacity. This order was followed by Associate Décor (formerly Star Panel) order for the first CPS continuous press for Particle Board in Malur District, Karnataka, with a capacity of1, 100 m³/d in 2009 and an order by Rushil Décor in 2010 for a 300 m³/d MDF line in Chikmagalur, Karnataka,with multi-opening press from our Group Company, the Shanghai Wood-based Panel Machinery Company Limited.

In 2015, Greenply placed a repeat order with their 2nd investment in a 1,300 m³/d MDF plant in SriKalahasti, which is currently under erection. The press here is the longest press ever sold in entire Asia!

Besides other successes, in parallel, services were rendered to the pre-existing customers of the Group in India, of which there were several, out of Dieffenbacher India Private Limited. The Erection & Commissioning Team of Dieffenbacher India was also involved in setting-up of plants in several other parts of the world, on behalf of the Group.

We are now pleased to welcome Mr. Sachin Pendharkar as a new Director at Dieffenbacher India Pvt. Ltd. effective November 15th, 2017. Mr. Pendharkar comes with experience gained in other sectors of the Indian wood industry. Helast served another German machinery manufacturer who is very active in India. He will take over from Mr. Ravichandra Tavag, effective 1st January 2018 and serve the wood-based panel board Industry in India & the neighboring SAARC countries.

On behalf of the Management Board of Dieffenbacher India Pvt. Ltd. and the Business Unit Wood of Dieffenbacher GmbH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau in Eppingen, we would like to thank Mr. Tavag for his long and successful work for Dieffenbacher India.