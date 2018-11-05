In Asia, and especially in China, the use of alternative raw materials offers outstanding prospects to the wood-based materials industry. After all, millions of tons of rice straw burned in the fields every year are ideal sources of medium density fiberboard (MDF) and particleboard. Siempelkamp, the global technology leader in the wood-based materials industry, has developed methods to process this low-cost waste product into high-quality fiberboard. New techniques and innovative building components for the entire plant solve silicate problems (impurities and extraneous material such as sand and clay) and filter substances found in raw materials through a two-stage separation process.



Around the world,more than 500 million tons of rice straw accumulate as a waste product in the agricultural sector each year. However, most of this remains unused and is incinerated or decays in the fields. Rice straw is predominantly produced in China (about 210 million tons), India (about 160 million tons), Indonesia (about 80 million tons) and Bangladesh (about 53 million tons).



“Only about three percent of the rice straw is used as a raw material in the industry. We assume that this percentage will increase significantly in the coming years. This is based on information we have obtained through in-depth conversations with our customers,” explains Samiron Mondal, Managing Director at Siempelkamp Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, who oversees the Asian-Pacific region and other areas.



The newly developed NEO Blender ensures uniform and continuous gluing of the fibers and is wear-resistant. With Wuxi Machinery Co. Ltd, Siempelkamp has been producing locally in China since 2004, directly for the needs of Asian customers.



The new Siempelkamp production facility in Qingdao has large production capacities.

At Siempelkamp, service is constantly being augmented for China and Asia.



The ninth generation of ContiRoll® has been part of Siempelkamp’s product portfolio since last year. It is the heart of wood-based material plants for the production of MDF, OSB and particleboard. With a maximum production speed of 2,500 mm/sec



The time has come for the hybrid wood composite panel. Composite wood-based materials such as this combine the attributesof various wood composite panels, including special strengths and high-quality surfaces, and are ideal as a substitute for plywood and other materials in applications ranging from furniture production to interior fittings. Highly robust, multifunctional wood composite panels with paintable and coatable surfaces can be produced.

The Siempelkamp Group is a technology supplier operating internationally and consisting of three business units: the machine and plant engineering, the foundry technology, and the engineering and service business unit. The Siempelkamp foundry is the world’s largest hand-molding foundry producing castings with a weight of up to 320 t (353 US tons). Siempelkamp engineering and service is a specialist for dismantling nuclear facilities and a supplier of transport and storage casks for radioactive waste.