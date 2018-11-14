Deutsche Messe joins forces with Siberian trade fair company:

– SibWoodExpo – international trade fair for the Russian forestry and primary wood processing industries

– Focus on state-of-art, sustainable forest management and wood processing

Deutsche Messe AG, represented by its Russian subsidiary, Deutsche Messe RUS, is partnering with Sibexpocentre OJSC, East Siberia’s leading trade fair company, to co-organize Sibexpocentre’s long-standing SibWoodExpo show. The first SibWoodExpo under the partnership will be held from 11 to 14 September 2018 at SibExpo Centre in Irkutsk City. SibWoodExpo, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is an international trade fair for the forestry and primary wood processing industries. “SibWoodExpo is the number one sourcing platform for Siberia, especially when it comes to forestry equipment, harvesting systems and sawmill technology,” explained Christian Pfeiffer, Global Director LIGNA and Woodworking Events at Deutsche Messe. “Together with our Russian partner, Sibexpocentre OJSC, we will leverage our long-standing wood industry expertise and worldwide network to further develop and grow the show.”