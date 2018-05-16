Pidilite Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of adhesives in India, has entered into collaboration with Jowat SE, a German family-owned enterprise and one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide. As part of the collaboration, Pidilite will now exclusively handle sales and distribution of the entire range of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In addition to this, the two companies have also entered into a technical collaboration encompassing the high growth, specialised category of Hot Melt adhesives. This will provide a comprehensive range of Thermoplastic Hot Melt adhesives for use in several industrial, and modular and other wooden furniture segments.

Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Limited, said, “The collaboration is in line with Pidilite’s ambitions to continuously improve its already strong market position in all the segments where it is present, and especially in adhesives. Pidilite’s leading presence in several consumer product segments, with hugely popular brands, is complemented by a large range of industrial products, developed and marketed to meet specific requirements in the country. The synergies between Jowat and Pidilite in terms of product range, customer segments served and technologies deployed are clear and visible.

Mr. Klaus Kullmann, Member of the Board of Directors of Jowat SE, said, “We see a strong platform for sustained growth through collaboration with Pidilite. Jowat has pioneered the development of several high-end adhesive products, and has constantly undertaken development work at the cutting edge of adhesive technology. The company’s core competence lies in innovation in both technology and R&D, and in delivering outstanding technical service to customers. There is an excellent value match between Pidilite and Jowat to meet the future needs of customers for quality products in all high-growth segments such as furniture, packaging, automotive, and textile, among others, where specialised adhesives are used.”

About Pidilite Industries Ltd

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. The company’s product range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial, textile resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the company’s products have been developed through strong in-houseR&D.

About Jowat:

Jowat SE with headquarters in Detmold is one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives. These are mainly used in woodworking and furniture manufacture, in the paper and packaging industry, for graphic arts, in the textile, automotive as well as in the electrical industry. The company was founded in 1919 and has manufacturing sites in Germany in Detmold and Elsteraue, plus four other producing subsidiaries, Jowat Corporation in the USA, Jowat Swiss AG, Jowat Manufacturing in Malaysia, and the Jowat Universal Adhesives Australia Pty. Ltd. in Australia. The supplier of all adhesive groups is manufacturing over 90,000 tons of adhesives per year, with around 1.100 employees. A global sales structure with 22 subsidiaries plus partner companies is guaranteeing local service with close customer contact.