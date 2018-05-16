Left to Right – Mr. Devesh Sharma, Head – State Engagement FFSC, Mr. Shrikanth Sasi, Manager – Task Forces FFSC and Ms. Charlotte Dedye Apelgren, Director Interior & Design at Swedish Wood

Swedish Wood during Indiawood signed a MoU with FFSC (Furniture and Fittings Skill Council). This MOU was signed keeping in mind the shortage of skilled manpower in the Indian wood, furniture and fittings sector and to facilitate creation and exchange of knowledge between the signing parties for skill development. The Deputy Trade Commissioner of Sweden to India – Mr. Magnus Andersson and Ms. Charlotte Dedye Apelgren, Director Interior & Design at Swedish Wood, were present during the signing of MOU that was signed at India Wood 2018. With this MoU, we can look at skilled manpower and better knowledge exchange for our India markets.”

“India is a rather new market for Swedish sawn timber, but the Swedish sawmill industry experiences an increased interest for sawn timber from Sweden from the Indian wood processing industry”, says Charlotte Dedye Apelgren, Director Interior & Design at Swedish Wood. Further adding on she said, “We also see an increased demand in the world for natural and renewable materials like Swedish timber. All Swedish timber comes from sustainably managed forests, where every harvested tree is replaced by several new planted seedlings. The total Swedish production of sawn and planed timber is 18 million cubic meters, whereof 13 million cubic meters are exported, making Sweden the third largest exporter in the world, by volume, of sawn and planed timber.