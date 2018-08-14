– Business needs predictable conditions

Hannover/Tehran. MEDEX in Iran will be cancelled this year. The international trade fair for woodworking and wood processing, materials, accessories, furniture and laminate flooring was scheduled to be held at the Permanent Fair Ground in Tehran, 10 to 13 July 2018. However, in the past couple of weeks, unexpected changes resulting from the current political conditions in Iran have materialized, and the Iran Furniture Manufacturers & Exporters Association (IFA), Deutsche Messe AG and the exhibitors have jointly decided to cancel the fair in 2018.

In conversations between organizers and exhibitors it was determined that the predictable conditions the industry needs to advance do not exist at this time of political uncertainty. They decided to postpone the fair until conditions change.

Organizers maintain Iran continues to be an important market. The situation will be monitored and re-evaluated for 2019. With a population of approximately 80 million people, Iran is still an interesting market for the furniture industry.