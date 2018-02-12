During DOMOTEXasia/CHINAFLOOR, March 20th to 22nd in Shanghai, Materia will present the “Material Solutions” exhibition. The theme of this exhibition is “diversity”- the presentation of a diverse lineup of 300+ innovative materials for building interiors.

Materials of the Future

Materia presents the interior of the future, which calls for comfort, natural materials, betterinsulation, acoustic value, and most importantly sustainability. Regarding sustainability – woods, bamboo, and other bio sources have been immensely popular dueto their natural characteristicsand safe use forthe environment.Now, materialscreated from agricultural byproducts, recycled industrial waste,algae,and fungiare also popular for their dedication to a greener, eco-savvy world.

The performance of metals, glass, ceramics, and plastics arealready familiar to the industry; however 2017 advances have made these materials perform even better than in the past.Forinstance,by becomingmore lightweight and yet remaining extremely durable.

Thanks to these types oftechnological developments, the materials presented this coming year at the DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR exhibitionwill not only be for flooring, but also for walls, furniture, cabinets, doors, sunshade and even types of façades. Materiawill also showcase specialty items, such aswooden textiles, olive tree leaf tanned leather, acoustic felt, recycled leather walls, luxurious water hyacinth wallpaper and more. In short, you cannot miss this opportunity tovisit“Material Solutions” during DOMOTEXasia/CHINAFLOOR in Shanghai.

Register forDOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2018 via

http://www.domotexasiachinafloor.com/

About Materia

Materia is the leading global network in the field of innovative materials. Materia stimulates innovation for a better, more sustainable and high-quality built environment. With a collection of more than 2,600 materials, Materia connects creative professionals with the industry via Materia.nl, international exhibitions, lectures, and the biennial Material Xperienceevent. Formore information, visit https://materia.nl/andhttp://materialxperience.com/ or call +31 (0) 20 713 0650.

For more information about the show visit

www.domotexasiachinafloor.com

About DOMOTEX Worldwide:

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (January 12-15, 2018) is the world’s leading floor covering trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organizes the show.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (March 20-22, 2018 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. VNU Exhibitions Asia, Build Your Dream and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe, jointly organize the show.

DOMOTEX Turkey (April 24-27, 2018 inGaziantep) serves the Turkish and Middle Eastern markets. Hannover Messe International Istanbul, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe, organizes the show.