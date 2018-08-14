This year’s Magna Expo Mueblera – consisting of two international flagship fairs, Magna Expo Mueblera Industrial and Magna Expo Mobiliario e Interiores – delivered top-notch results. The double-header event featured 210 exhibitors from around the world. Together with their local Mexican counterparts, these companies showcased a stunning array of innovative products and solutions at Mexico City’s Centro Citibanamex convention and exhibition center.

“This Magna Expo Mueblera was more international than ever,” commented Christian Pfeiffer, Deutsche Messe’s Global Director LIGNA and Woodworking Events. “The new tradeshow format proved to be a resounding success

Jürgen Köppel, the CEO of Leitz GmbH & Co. KG and President of the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers (EUMABOIS):“As the CEO of a German tooling systems company and President of Eumabois I was delighted to witness Deutsche Messe’s success in applying the trade show expertise it has accumulated over many decades to further boost the appeal and level of professionalism of Magna Expo Mueblera. I am confident that this highly professional international trade show and its supporting program of seminars on topical issues, such as the latest technology trends, will help bolster Mexico City’s standing as a trade fair location well beyond Mexico’s borders.

One of the big highlights of the fair was the supporting conference program featuring high-caliber speakers and detailed coverage of hot topics such as the latest in CNC technology, and automation and current design trends in the furniture industry.

The next Magna Expo Mueblera will be held in Mexico City from 16 to 18 January 2019.