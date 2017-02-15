Encoform is available in popular thickLIGNA, the world’s leading trade fair for machinery, plant and tools for the woodworking and timber processing industry, is gearing up for its 2017 season (22 to 26 May).

“LIGNA is on track for success.” For the upcoming show we are partnering with the German Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers’ Association and our regular exhibitors to develop a new thematic layout that reflects the changing ways in which customers of all sizes use woodworking and timber processing technology.

Exhibitor locations at the show are now based on salient aspects of technology use, giving rise to completely new display clusters. Visitors, in particular, will benefitconsiderably from this revamped layout plan, which is designed to make their visit even more efficient by giving them quick, convenient access to the themes that matter most to them.

Repeat exhibitors with a significantly greater footprint in 2017 include Biesse, Burkle, Cefla, Felder, IMA, SCM and UNIMAK. The Wood-Based Panel Production, Sawmill Technology and Energy from Wood displays will likewise benefit from a strong showing of repeat and firsttime exhibitors, many of them global market leaders. The central focus of the upcoming show will be on intelligent concepts for integrated manufacturing across all links in the wood processing chain.