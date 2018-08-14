– Integrated Woodworking – Customized Solutions

Hannover/Guangzhou. On 4 and 5 December 2018, Deutsche Messe is staging the LIGNA.Conference in Guangzhou in the run-up to the China Shunde International Woodworking Machinery Fair (Lunjiao), which is held in the neighboring city of Foshan. The central theme of the LIGNA.Conference in China is “Integrated Woodworking – Customized Solutions”, which anticipates one of the focus themes of the next LIGNA trade fair in Hannover, which will be held from 27 to 31 May 2019. The LIGNA.Conference will feature a series of lectures on integration, digitization and automation, plus presentations of applications and examples of current best practice. In addition, technology providers will be able to present their products, applications and solutions using tabletop displays.