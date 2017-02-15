From 29 June to 2 July 2017, Organized By Cepra and Forum 7

Cepra, the operating branch of Acimall-Italian woodworking machinery and tools manufacturers’ association, is organizing a new exhibition in a very promising region, Northern Africa. The first event of TTBois Expo is planned from 29June to 2 July 2017, in the premisesof the International Fairgrounds Ofec in Casablanca (Morocco). Cepra’s partner for this initiative is Forum7,a Morocco-based organization withextensive experience in successful trade fairs.

“We have been working a lot on this concept”, says Dario Corbetta, Acimall director. “According to our analysis and the data collected during several missions in the region, the time is ripe to organize an exhibition that “supports” the development of wood and wood-based materials production in Northern Africa. So we decided to leverage the expertise acquired infifty years with Xylexpo, one of the industry’s leading events on a global scale, as well as our knowledge of international industry flows.

The exhibition will be obviously open to the manufacturers of technology and furniture components from all over the world, to promote the best European and global technology in a showcase that will become are ference for most of the African Continent. Moreover, the wood and furniture industry in Morocco benefits from a dynamic business scenario, with more than 500 significant companies employing 10 thousand people, and similar situations in the neighbor countries Tunisia and Algeria.

The exhibition – to be held concurrently with Simetal 2017, international exhibition for the metal working industry. The exhibition will feature all product categories from primary operations to finishing, from conventional equipment to coatings and paints, from complete production lines to wood and panels, from adhesives to semifinished materials.