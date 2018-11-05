In mid-June, the interzum team presented its plans for the next event to the advisory board. Matthias Pollmann, Vice President Trade Fair Management, reported excellent prospects for interzum 2019. Koelnmesse expects more than 1,800 exhibitors from all over the world to attend the world’s largest industry event for the supplier industry. “The results of the first early booking phase make us very optimistic that we will achieve our goal of five percent more exhibitors in total. For the time being, we can register growth from all over the world, especially from Turkey, Spain and India,” says Matthias Pollmann, Vice President Trade Fair Management. “This will make interzum in the coming year not only the largest, but also the most international industry event and the place-to-be for the furniture supply industry. It is estimated that the share of foreign exhibitors will be 80 percent”, Matthias Pollmann continues.

Alongside the industry’s big names, plenty of smaller, highly innovative companies will also be participating again at its 2019 edition. Currently, around 13 % of the companies registered so far will be attending interzum for the first time. Exhibitors will once again use interzum to introduce their innovations to an international audience and will be showcasing an exciting and extraordinarily wide-ranging mix of new technologies, materials and surfaces at the fair. As drivers of innovation and suppliers of the entire interior design industry, they are important partners in the development of new products and design trends. It is precisely because of this wide range that not only makes the latest materials, components and manufacturing processes become evident at the fair, but also the trends and visions regarding the design of future living spaces as well: Topics such as resource conservation, sustainability, living in a small space and the increasing interest in digitalised products and production are all covered here. Its innovative strength makes interzum particularly interesting for creative professionals.

Interzum represents the entire spectrum of the global market, and provides an overview of innovations and trends that is unparalleled worldwide. In 2019, the trade fair will grow even more. The division of the event into the “Materials & Nature”, “Function & Components” and “Textile & Machinery” segments allows visitors at interzum to find exactly what they are looking for as conveniently as possible.