From 16 to 19 May 2017, the next interzum event will present a wide variety of innovations for interior design and furniture manufacturing. As the world’s largest industry event in these fields, the fair provides a comprehensive overview of new technologies and design.With over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries presenting their innovations, interzum is the industry’s largest event worldwide. More than 65 % of visitors and exhibitors come from abroad, making interzum the most international industry fair. At its 2017 edition, alongside the industry’s big names, plenty of smaller, highly innovative companies will again also be participating.

Interzum is where tomorrow’s trends are created. “Form follows function” is one of the well-known principles in design and these three words encapsulate the relevance of the furniture and interior construction industries’ supplying sections who, with their new ideas and materials, provide the framework for modern furniture design. From the homepage at www.interzum.com, visitors can navigate to the blog, where interesting news about the fair and its exhibitors is provided.

In the search for scope to create individualised designs, the choice of materials for furniture and interiors plays a decisive role today, and will continue to do so in the future. New materials, machining processes and surfaces are being brought to market within ever shorter development cycles. Alongside their variety, the opportunities to combine these different materials are also growing at an exponential rate. The only difficulty is keeping track of it all.