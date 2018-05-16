INDIAWOOD, DELHIWOOD and MUMBAIWOOD will join with Nuremberg-based exhibition HOLZ-HANDWERK to form a new international product family with the theme of “woodworking trade fairs”. For CEO Peter Ottmann this is setting a historic course: “The ‘3 plus 1’ formula takes us to the next stage.

“Our express thanks go to the negotiating team headed by our Indian Managing Director Sonia Prashar, and Pradeep Devaiah, of the previous owner PDA Trade Fair, who will continue to ensure close contacts in the Indian market.” For Sonia Prashar, the result is genuine added customer value: “We network industries with our exhibitions around the world. INDIAWOOD, DELHIWOOD and MUMBAIWOOD will join with Nuremberg-based HOLZ-HANDWERK to form a genuinely successful quartet. And it will also send out a powerful signal for German-Indian economic relations!” All in all, the three woodworking trade fairs in India will bring together about 1,500 exhibitors and 90,000 visitors in a gross exhibition area of more than 85,000 square metres. In line with its usual practice, NürnbergMesse revealed no details about the purchase price.

The dynamic growth of NürnbergMesse India is also attributable to close partnerships on the ground, notes Ottmann. For Pradeep Devaiah, it is a model for success: “With NürnbergMesse taking over the three WOOD events, we see the opportunity for growth to be tremendous over the next three years. With its worldwide network NürnbergMesse will offer the needed infrastructure to ensure the desired growth to all stake holders.” Dr Bernhard Dirr, Managing Director Woodworking Machinery at German Engineering Federation VDMA, has a similar view: “India is an absolute growth market and will soon be one of the most important buyer countries for our woodworking machinery and plant. That is why we need a strong and reliable trade fair presence in the market. NürnbergMesse, as a long established partner in this area, makes sure we are best positioned in this regard.” Jürgen Köppel, President of EUMABOIS, considers added customer value to be a key benefit of the partnership: “The growth forecasts for the Indian subcontinent continue to be very positive. Professionally organised trade fairs will ensure the national trade associations forming part of EUMABOIS and their members will play a part in this development. It is very good in this regard to know we have a long-established, reliable partner like NürnbergMesse by our side as the organiser.”

India is an important future market for the wood processing industry. The Indian woodworking and furniture industry alone generates revenues of around 20 billion dollars a year and employs more than 300,000 people. Imports worth more than 225 million US dollars attract international companies from more than 67 countries to India.

The new “woodworking trade fairs” product family is a logical continuation of the development history of NürnbergMesse as a company. NürnbergMesse currently has product families in the BIOFACH, Beviale, Euroguss, Powtech, Coatings, Cybersecurity, Automotive and Refrigeration/Air Conditioning segments, pet, gardening and landscaping, and now also woodworking. For detailed information on the new NürnbergMesse product family, see www.wood-working-events.com

NürnbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. Its portfolio covers some 120 national and international exhibitions and congresses and approximately 40 sponsored pavilions at the Nuremberg location and worldwide. Every year, over 30,000 exhibitors (international share: 41%) and up to 1.4 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 24%) participate in the own, partner and guest events. NürnbergMesse has subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy and India. The group also has a network of about 50 representatives operating in over 100 countries.

Website: www.nuernbergmesse.de