The 23rd Furniture Manufacturing & Supply China

– Concurrently with: The 23rd Furniture China FMC Premium 2017

– Sep. 12-15, 2017 Shanghai, China. Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC)

FMC China 2017 is going to be held at SNIEC during Sep. 12-15, 2017. This year, the theme color has changed from vibrate orange to shallow blue, which is more fashionable. Aiming to improve the position of FMC reaching an area of all fine products, we expect to attract more qualified exhibitors from home and abroadby expanding various fields and advanced products, while those who has been rushed out will be refused, which will strongly support furniture manufacture of the whole world.

At the same time, FMC Premium 2017 (hereinafter referred to as FMP) is sure to promote her influence, expand the scale of overseas groups, and elevate the grade and accuracy of visitors. In 2017, the area of FMP is going to be expanded from 3000m2 to 6400m2 in order to meet the different demands of corporations.

Seamless Connection

Last year, FMC moved back to SNIEC, together with the 22nd Furniture China after years of separation, realizing the seamless connection with upstream and downstream, which satisfied the demands of 119,975 visitors from 158 countries and regions.

FMC China 2017 continues to stay at SNIEC, concurrently held with Furniture China 2017. Through optimization and integration of 2 shows, we are devoted to building a convenient and effective platform for manufacturing chain with 300,000 m2high-end, diversified patterns.

Quality Times

Upgrade of the theme color is not only the transformation of FMC character, but also the conception. We put emphasis on the conception of high-end furniture manufacture. Therefore, the corporations attended FMC are all top ones in industry. Covering all parts of furniture manufacture, through reasonable space plan, we integrate different roles to make FMC become weathervane of the entire industry so as to lead future development and innovation.

Exhibits includes: upholstery machinery,hardware&fittings, fabric & leather, wood & panel, surface décor, coating, adhesive & chemicals, upholstery components and materials, furniture inspection& design, etc.

FMP: A Top Gala

FMP located at N5, as a high-end show for supply fine materials to global furniture manufacture with a unique position of a show in show. FMP not only attract domestic and overseas leading exhibitors, but also gather with national groups like United State, Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, which is a real top gala of furniture industry.As always does, FMP has been adopting a way to set up with same standard so as to offer a free and comfortable atmosphere for buyers.

Expansion of Fabric

Besides FMP, there are various theme halls, including N6 (mattress fabric), N8 (upholstery components), N9 (hardware fittings & leather), and N10 (surface décor& coating). Speaking of Fabric, it is the first time that the area of Fabric is expanded to the whole E8A & E8B! High-end fabric with good quality from China will meet the different requirements from furniturecorporations.

Design Sofa & Fabric

Design Sofa & Fabrics is organized by UBM Sinoexpo and China National Furniture Association (hereinafter referred to asCNFA), which has already been successfully held for 3 times. It aims to stimulate the cohesion and innovation of the entire industry chain by the mode of exhibition + selection. Moreover, the event is an excellent stage for domestic sofa manufacturers to show their techniques and design to the whole world.

In 2016, 93 sofas from 52 enterprises in total, including sofa makers, designers, fabric suppliersand upholstery machinery participated. The final showcase will be located at E8A and E8B.

Industrial Forum

FMC is always more than a show. Not only conference brought by exhibitors, there also have onsite forum organized by UBM Sinoexpo, CNFA and industrial platform. Every September, furniture giants will gather in Shanghai so as to share the latest news and technologies with the audience.

Chinese Furniture Standardization International Forum

The Forum, centering on the theme of Furniture Standard: Quality, Safety and Supervision Mechanism is held as a platform for all-round, multi-angle communications and explorations.

Many domestic and foreign experts, engineers, and leaders interpreted furniture quality, safety test and relevant policies, including Stephan Pesch, expert from German LGA Lab, Sun Lihua, senior engineer from Beijing Product Quality Supervision & Inspection Center, Johan Sandén, case manager of IKEA Sweden AB, Product Safety and Compliance team, etc.

China Water-borne Furniture Paint & Coating Seminar

Designed to help and guide furniture enterprises to identify suitable environment-friendly coating solutions efficiently, FMC has been cooperated withWater Borne Coating Platform (hereinafter referred to as WBCP) for the 4th times from now on.

A lot of industrial experts shared their application experiences with the participants, presenting the insights into waterborne coating technology and furniture factory case of using waterborne coating, to boost industrial transformation and upgrade from the angle of technology and resources.

Pre-Registration Is Online NOW!

FMC China has been dedicated to creating a convenient and effective stage for furniture manufacture, raw materials and interior décor. All those leading companies get together to show their advanced techniques, products and solution. The pre-registration system is online now, you are welcome to apply for FMC through the official website and you will be free to enter our show.

As a weathervane of high-end manufacture, upgraded FMC has better exhibitors, more accurate buyers, which made it an efficient platform for experience share, business cooperation, products showcase, and information release. Through entirely upgrade of FMC, we resolve to meet the expectation from all walks of people. Sep. 12-15, we are waiting for you at SNIEC in 2017!

For more information, please Visit: www.fmcchina.com.cn

Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Tel: 86-21-64371178

Fax: 86-21-33275105

Enail: fmc@ubmsinoexpo.com

Website: www.fmcchina.com.cn