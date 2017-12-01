Dubai WoodShow demonstrates impressive growth in its 13th Edition owing to huge demand among exhibitors and sponsors

Dubai WoodShow is scheduled to be held on 12 – 14 March, 2018. Dubai WoodShow (DWS) is the most monumental wood and woodworking machinery related event inthe entire GCC and MENA region. Its magnitude has risena great deal eversince its inception. Primary reasons that make DubaiWoodShow a prominent destination for wood industry professionals are- strong and stable economy of the UAE, stature of being the most sophisticated trade location in GCC region,and proximity of the UAE to the Gulf and Africa.

Increasingdemand among exhibitors and sponsors through the years has led to a 25% increase in pavilion space for the next edition of Dubai WoodShow.This 2018, DWS is all set to host 7 grand pavilions from different parts of the world, namely – ATIBT (International Tropical Timber Technical Association), Canada, China, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, and United States of America.

Dubai WoodShow catering to the rising demand of wood in the construction industry

Dubai Woodshow 2018 welcomes industry professionals from all parts of the world to showcase their unique and innovative products suiting the demands of diverse sectors including the construction industry.

Being a home to a large number of real estate projects under progress, there is a need of softwood in immensely large volumes for the purpose of formwork. The major requirement of hardwood in residential and commercial spaces in UAE is to produce wardrobes, kitchen cabinets and to create interior decoration themes.

Some of the prominent structures incorporating wood in the structure are Jumeriah Beach Resort hotel and Sahara Mall. A significant amount of woodwork can be witnessed in their ceilings and décor. The most remarkable presence of hardwood can be seen in new Dubai Opera House. The majority of its interior and the slatted ceiling of its auditorium is covered in dark hardwood.

Leverage your business by being a part of the biggest wood trade show of the MENA region

As reported by the Brazilian Ministry of Industry Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC), the export of wood and wood products to MENA nations has engrossed over $18 million in the second quarter of 2017, showing an increase of 10.16% than the past year.Brazil has sold wood panels worth $3.75 million in the MENA region in the second quarter of 2017, marking an increase of 21.2% in contrast to the sales of the past year at the same time.

The constantly rising importance of Dubai WoodShow makes it imperative for wood industry professionals to participate in the most important event of the year. Dubai WoodShow will help its participants in engaging with quality buyers and in learning about latest updates with the best names of the industry.