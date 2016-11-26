– Expands further as a multi-segment leading international flooring show in Asia – Pacific

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR is the leading flooring trade exhibition in Asia Pacific and the second largest worldwide. It is also the largest wood flooring show in the world. The 19th edition will take place on March 21-23, 2017in Shanghai, China.

The visitor online registration system is now open and will be active until March 17, 2017. International visitors can get their free entrance tickets by simply registering at www.domotexasiachinafloor.com. The online registration gives access to online visitors’ services including the possibility of getting in contact with the show exhibitors before the show and wisely planning the visit to this big event.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2016 gathered 1,303 exhibitors from 40 countries and attracted 50,398 trade visitors, of which 11,963 international, coming from 106 nations.

The exhibition ground comprises of 12 halls among which 4 are dedicated to wood, laminate, cork, bamboo or other hard floors and flooring technology, 3 halls are dedicated to resilient floorings and 5 halls will host carpets, rugs and related technology and machinery. A special area for the manufacturers of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) – outdoor decking – will also be created in the heart of some of the most popular halls in the wood sector.

The show is getting more international than ever with a substantial increased demand for participation from all over the world.

World’s leading brands such as Amorim, Alsapan, Classen, Egger, French Timber Association, Home Legend, Swiss Krono Group, Unilin, Valinge, Paradon, PERFEC, etc. displaying wood flooring, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Nox, US FLOORS, Windmoeller, Hanwha, KCC, etc. showing resilient flooring; Adesiv, Chimiver, Dynea, Homag, Osmo, Woodcare, Wintersteiger, Treffert etc. displaying flooring machinery, cleaning &maintenance technology and Oriental Weavers, BOYTEKS, Mannington, Dupont, Beaulieu, Balsan, Suminoe, Abbas Nishaburi displaying carpet products, have all already signed up for DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2017.