CADEX creates more business opportunities for flooring companies among architect and designers

Design and Architecture will take centre stage as highlights of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR from 21st to 23rd March 2017. CADEX, the international event for connecting, learning and doing business in the design and architecture industry will be hold for the second year and for the first time as an integrated part of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR inside W5 and N2 Halls.

CADEX will work as collective of architecture and design-related stimulating content and will generate two and half days of conferences, networking events, interactive activities, creative display and much more. cadex will invite design Masters to explore the most cutting edge and hottest topics within the industry such as All-in-one home decoration, retreat and boutique hotels, smart home, culture architecture and rebuild. Once again cadex will host Materia, the global network in the area of innovative materials.

In 2016 cadex attracted more than 8000 professional visitors of which more than 60% were architects and designers operating in the Chinese Market and scouting for some interesting new materials to use in their projects. The remaining parts of the visitors included traders, contractors, real estate developers and leading industry Media.

“In recent years in Asia Pacific region, the influence of architects and designers for buying decisions has increased. The ability requested to architecture and design offices to serve clients more completely have grown in importance and their specifications or suggestions are taken very much into consideration before taking buying decisions.

Furthermore for any project, the general level of quality requested from the final client considerably raised and therefore the need to have architects and design expertise on the ground and more involved in purchasing decisions became also imperative. CADEX is building up an outstanding program for all visitors and exhibitors DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2017 presents: “Luxury Brands’’, the exclusive event for international hand-made carpets labels

The carpet sector will occupy once again center stage at the next edition of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR with 5 halls hosting everything from hand-made carpets, wall-to-wall carpets, carpet tiles, woven and machine-tufted carpets, mats, carpet raw materials to latest carpet technology.

‘’In recent years, the carpet and rugs market, has shown substantial growth due to the rising urbanized population, demand for modular carpets and resurgence of the construction industry in developing economies. The residential market will remain the leading end user for carpets and rugs even though the non-residential market is also growing thank to the rising investment in offices, commercial and institutional construction.

The display will feature a curated selection of high-end hand-made carpets from an exclusive list of international rug brands. Companies that have already confirmed their participation to this exclusive showcase are: Amadi Carpets, Ariana Rugs, Art Resources, Ayka Design, Creative Matters, Knots Rugs, Samad, Tissage, Wool & Silk Rugs and Zollanvari.

The Luxury Brands area, located inside cadex, the design platform of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR in W5 Hall, will have a very special design and will be open only to rug buyers, distributors and VIPs.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2017 will take place March 21-23, 2017 in Shanghai, China. The online registration portal is now open and admittance for pre-registered visitors is free.

For more information about the show visit – www.domotexasiachinafloor.com