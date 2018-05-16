Dieffenbacher has filled the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Effective March 1, 2018, Mr. Lothar Fischer assumed this role, completing the four-person-strong management team of the machine and plant manufacturer.

“Mr. Fischer knows the challenges facing a medium-sized company in global mechanical and plant engineering and will be a great asset to us with his extensive experience,” said Chairman of the Management Board Wolf-Gerd Dieffenbacher.

Dieffenbacher is also restructuring the management of its Wood Business Unit. Bernd Bielfeldt will leave the company at his own request and hand over management of this division to his former deputy Mr. Stefan Zipf.

“In Mr. Zipf, we have found an excellent in-house succession solution. Mr. Zipf has been with the company since 2000. He knows the market very well and will use his experience to successfully lead the Wood Business Unit.”