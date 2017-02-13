Jixing Yuan (HK) Industrial Group Co., Ltd. has set up Shenzhen Jixingyuan Technology Joint-stock Co., Ltd. Our company is well-known and to win a high honors in the field of painting for the panels, and won the top-ten most influential brands of Chinese Painting Machinery in 2007 year. And entered into a strategic paternership with China Building Materials Research Institute and reached reach industrial technology alliance with China Academy of Building Research.

In recently years, our company independent developed the technology has won 21 national patents. Jixingyuan Company is specialized in surface coating equipment, UV curing equipment, roller coating, curtain coating, spray coating production lines of the modern enterprise. It is concerned with production, marketing and professional services, into the field of coating equipment manufacturing enterprises for nearly 10 years, with a quality experience.

After years of production practice, the company has more than one thousand businesses and consumers nationwide have provided qualified products and excellent service for tens of thousands of clients through consulting services, and also has a large number of senior production services technician, the core team members are having more than a decade in the UV coating industry practitioners experienced professionals.

Jixingyuan company has an independent import and export right. Our equipment exported Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States etc. We supplied 5 Plants recently in India for UV cure coating applications.