Apart from small and medium manufacturers across the country, there was keen interest in the Indian market among observers from 29 countries

The third edition of India’s leading trade show for furniture manufacturing technologies, MumbaiWood (12-14 October) brought together more than 6,000 trade visitors over the three-day show. That represents a 45% increase in unique footfalls over the previous edition of the show in 2015, and indicates strong industry engagement.Visitors were registered from 347 cities and 26 states, mainly from Tier-3 and Tier-2 cities and towns.

Global footprint

For the first time, there were visitors from as many as 29 countries, most of who displayed an abiding interest in the Indian furniture manufacturing and marketing sectors. These visitors came from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Muscat, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnamin Asia.

Visitors from Europe included those from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland,Sweden, The Netherlands and the UK.

From the African continentMumbaiWoodattracted visitors fromEgypt, Kenya,Liberia, Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. From the Americas, there were woodworking professionals from Brazil, Canada and the US. There were also visitors from Australia and New Zealand.

This year, MumbaiWood was marked by the participation of over 200 exhibitors displaying their latest machines, products, services and materials and sharing their expertise in the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry.

Ideal environment

There was a rush of visitors from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, keen interest and registration of furniture manufacturers was also logged from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

Carpenters and small and medium scale entrepreneurs in the woodworking sector from Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Uttrakhand were also conspicuous by their presence.

Business optimism across the show floor was also reported by exhibitors, many of whom rated MumbaiWood 2017 as their best trade show of the year. The predominant feedback from exhibitors was that they have met good quality buyers who were ready to do business.

According to Mr. Sivakumar, Vice-President, PDA Trade Fairs, the organiser of MumbaiWood, “Our priority was to provide stimulating meetings, an environment for sharing information, generating ideas and initiating collaborations. I think we have succeeded in that aim.”