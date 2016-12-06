1. Pidilite / Fevicol is the synonymous name for Glues across India. What was your inspiration to start the manufacture of adhesives in India? In which year have you started? Pidilite was established in 1959 by Mr. B K Parekh, since its inception Pidilite has been a pioneer in consumer and specialty chemicals in India.

Until then, the only available adhesive was animal gluewhich had a peculiar smell and needed to be heated before applying it on joints and furniture. Mr. Parekh identified the existing need gap and saw a great market in adhesives and hence launched synthetic adhesive brand – Fevicol.

Fevicol has been synonymous with bonding since its inception. From operating in a niche market with very few people holding knowledge of how adhesives work to being a market leader in the category. Fevicol as a brand has come a long way. Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in India. Today Pidilite product range includes Adhesives and Sealants, Construction and Paint Chemicals, Automotive Chemicals, Art Materials, Industrial Adhesives, Industrial and Textile Resins and Organic Pigments and Preparations.

2. Which are the varieties of adhesives produced by Pidilite in India? Do you export the adhesives?

With mechanized furniture units increasing , the need for specialized high quality adhesives is ever increasing. For joineries,modular furniture manufucturers our range of Fevicol SWR provides high quality solutions for surface lamination, post forming & wood working . Our D3 & D4 grade adhesives are a perfect example of our constant endeavour to provide the best products at the right price. Fevicol Hotmelt range of adhesives (used in edge banding) has carved a substantial space in the segment otherwise dominated by foreign brands . Our adhesives for vacuum membrane press applications are doing very well amongst membrane doors & kitchen shutter manufacturers. Other than these we have Fevicol SP4, Fevicol Fast Tack used as adhesives in the chair, sofa & mattress industry.

Our other product offerings are

1) Synthetic Resin Adhesive – which includes brands like Fevicol SH, Fevicol Marine, Fevicol Speed X, Fevicol Hi-Per and Fevicol SH Extra among others

2) Synthetic Rubber Adhesive – like Fevicol Heat X, Fevicol SR 998, Fevibond etc.

3) Epoxy Adhesive and Putty – like Fevitite and Sealant is M-Seal

4) Instant Adhesive – like Fevikwik.

Our focus is on the domestic market as well as the international market . We continue to be the leading brand in the adhesive category and we are trying to strengthen our presence further by concentrating on initiatives which can connect us with our end consumer. We are exploring various international markets and are range of products are getting exported to the Middle East , Africa , the CIS nations and countries in the Indian subcontinent.

3. Please tell us about the challenges that you faced while setting up manufacturing base in India? Please also tell us about advantages of domestic production.

The challenges we faced were mainly teething problems true to any new company. Conceptualising and manufacturing a product of the highest quality which would be acceptable to the market was the single most challenge. As stated above we had to change the usage behaviour in the Indian adhesive market. Our continued focus and investment in R&D and innovation as per customers’ needs enabled us to become a successful brand. India has a host of benefits that makes it advantageous for domestic production in terms of availability of land , presence of skilled and unskilled labour , developing infrastructure in terms of ports, high ways , SEZs, etc.. With a population of 1.2billion and increasing per capita income it is a huge growing domestic market and domestic production reduces the lead time and many a times also provide cost advantage and thereby enables us to service the market faster and in a cost effective manner.

4. What are your future plans?

With the number of mechanized units slated to increase , our constant focus is to provide them with high quality adhesives with better value proposition. We are continuing with our agenda of providing superior and innovative products and services to our customers. We are further strengthening our offering for mechanized furniture workshops with introduction of various new products which are tailor-made for mechanized applications. We are also aggressively expanding our overseas presence with a range of products suited to the needs and applications in various countries. Our latest offering is a water based adhesive- Fevicol Membrane Press Adhesive for bonding pvc foils to a wooden substrate in membrane press machines.

We have recently launched two new variants in the Fevicol range – Fevicol Hi-Per

• An adhesive with revolutionary Anti-Bubble Formula, that drastically reduces chance of bubble formation

• Fast setting adhesive – Sets in just 2 hours

• Best in class waterproof adhesive and Fevicol SH Extra that provides superior benefits to consumers. We have also launched a website for consumers – Fevicol Design Ideas which will be a repository of end-to-end solutions for home décor.

Company Profile:

Since its inception in 1959, Pidilite Industries Limited has been a pioneer in consumer and specialities chemicals in India. Pidilite Industries is the market leader in adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, hobby colours and polymer emulsions in India. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in India. Fevicol is now the largest selling adhesives brand in Asia.