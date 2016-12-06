1. What was your inspiration to start the manufacturing of Automatic Spraying machines in India? In which year have you started the manufacturing of the spraying machines in India?

After working almost two decades to sell wood related machine equipment and in the last 5 years for European finishing manufacturing company, we thought to create affordable finishing solution providing equipment for the upcoming finishing market in India. Before new govt. coming in, we went ahead to MAKE IN INDIA in 2013 September and launched our new machine automatic spray machine model RAINSPARY and presented to the Indian market in the Show INDIA WOOD in Feb 2014 at Bangalore. We got warm welcome from the industry for IFTPL .

Apart from this, we invented Paint mixing unit for the spray machine which became talk of the town in the industry. In the year 2013 on Sep 17’th we three together have formed Indian Finishing Technologies Pvt.Ltd.

Along with its own demo centre cum office where customer can visit to have an experience on finishing we have a dedicated 4800 sq/ ft IFT factory, where we manufacture all our finishing equipment .

In Feb this year we have launched a new machine to the Indian door industry called SprayTech3m.

2. Which are the spraying machines and models produced in India?

1) Automatic spray machine model RAIN SPARY.

2) Automatic door coating machine model SPRAY TECH 3M.

3) Customized finishing line as per customer production and quantity.

4) Manual painting booths, water and dry type.

5) Clean rooms.

6) Pressurized flash off rooms.

7) Pumps and guns depends on customer request.

8) Finishing consultancy.

9) Manual sanding stations.

3. Please tell us about the challenges that you faced while setting up manufacturing of the machines in India?

As we all are aware. Setting up a small business in India is difficult, as getting various paper documentation, approval, etc. is a big task. For further setting up a capital equipment manufacturing company like us we had to overcome a lot of hurdles.

After going through this process finally we made it to happen & established a Pvt. Ltd. company and presented our first automatic spray machine model Rain Spray in the Show of India Wood. We are first Indian company who manufactured this machine and 17’th in the world, we feel proud on this achievement. We have our own demo centre for the Client who visits us and we have our own dedicated electrical, mechanical, automation and research and development divisions with full staff for production of the machines with 4800sq/ft of factory.

4. Please also tell us about advantages of domestic production.

Myself [Mr Sanjay Kulkarni ]and my partner come from the same industry so particularly when comes to finishing, it’s not only the service back up process and application too where we can help our customers upto their ultimate satisfaction. By domestic production we can prepare machines with customer’s interest with some technical changes as per his specific needs. Costing will come down for the investment and customer is rest assured that he will get the after sales service.

5. What are your future plans?

Concentrating more on producing our new machines as per customer’s budget, plans for every year new machine launching for the finishing industry, we are moving towards glass and cement board coating application which is non wood area .Already we supplied our automatic spray machine model RAINSPARY to cement board coating application in the north part of India.

Company Profile:

Indian Finishing Technology, a Bangalore-based start-up, completed a year in Indian market operations in September. In this short span it has come out with its own cost-effective models of paint mixing units, sanding stations and automatic door coating machines.