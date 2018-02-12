Dieffenbacher is proud to be one of the biggest exhibitors in the German Pavilion at IndiaWood 2018. The team around Sachin Pendharkar, the new Managing Director of Dieffenbacher India Pvt. Ltd., is excited to meet their Indian and international guests at booth A116, located on the upper level of Hall 1.The Dieffenbacher booth will focus on complete panel plants for every budget and every need with multi-opening, continuous and short-cycle laminating presses, andequipment for processing alternative raw materials such as bamboo, bagasse and straw.

While every investment has budgetary limits, plant efficiency is always essential. With its huge portfolio, including machines from Dieffenbacher SWPM in China, Dieffenbacher can select the most appropriate technical and commercial solution for every need. From small but reliable multi-opening press solutions to high-end continuous solutions, Dieffenbacher will deliver everything from one source. India references prove this promise with plants ranging from small but very efficient multi-opening plants to the longest continuous press in Asia-the 56-meter-long CPS designed to produce1.400 m³ of high-quality MDF boards per day for GreenplyIndustries in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Creating individual solutions for every customer is not only about budget and size;it’s also about different types of input material. The importance of alternative raw materials such as bamboo and bagasse is steadily growing. Indian customers can take advantage of Dieffenbacher’s expertise in developing equipment to process alternative raw materials, specifically annual plants and fast-growing woods such as bagasse and bamboo. A good example is Krifor’s PB bagasse plant in Gujarat. Krifor producestop-quality bagasse-based particleboard on a Dieffenbacher plant witha European- made forming station and a Dieffenbacher SWPM multi-opening press.