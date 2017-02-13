Kalyan Industries, a family owned company, established in 1952 have been providing machines and satisfactory services to the Wood working & Plywood Industries.

Kalyan Machines, preferred most by the end user, created a niche of themselves as a reliable, long performing and cost effective. Kalyan Industries has also been offering the imported machines for Modular Furniture & Solid Wood / Joinery / Panel Processing and some machines for MDF and Particle Board Units having the latest technology. To live up to the reputation for high quality and dependable performance the machines are being imported from one of the best manufacturers in the world. Being the manufacturer itself, Kalyan Industries understands the machines better than any other dealer while well equipped for providing efficient services after sales to the utmost satisfaction of the buyer Kalyan Industries has joined hands with Paolini Macchine srl, Pade S.a.S., CENTAURO SpA, Mebor d.o.o., RWT s.r.o & many others to make available the world’s best European Machinery in India.

All the manufacturers joined with Kalyan Industries are known for their technological excellence & reliable performance and together as a group Kalyan is geared now to provide the total solution for Doors & Window, Solid Wood Furniture & Modular Furniture with latest technology.

Headquartered at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana), Kalyan Industries is run by a team of well trained and highly motivated technical personals, with decades of experience of Woodworking, can efficiently execute the requirement of Solid Wood, Doors and Windows, Kitchen & Panel Processing machines. We keep European, Taiwanese & Chinese Machines in ready stock as well.