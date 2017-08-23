Indian Finishing Technologies

We are happy to announce that INDIAN FINISHING TECHNOLOGIES PVTLTD. Successfully completed its THREE years journey and going strong further building innovative machines fully “Inhouse Designed” in the field of Finishing Line. We even catered to Glass & Automotive segments. A machine building division of RAINBOW Group, as the leader for finishing solution. We are OEM & proud as only manufacturer of Coating Machines in India & to be part of “Made in India”.

This year, IFT upgraded it’s “BABY” – A Unique 3 – Axis machine for Door Coating. Now this machine can even coat the “Door Frames”.

– 100% Inhouse Designed

– Unique, Only machine in the world

– Fully Automatic with Energy Saving Devices

– Eco-Friendly with Scrubbing Unit & Special Filters

– Contemporary Technology Machine

– Peerless Quality with Uniform Coating

– High Productivity

– AUTO flipping feature

– Flexibility with selection for Production

– Ease of Operation through HMI

We invite customers to visit our Demo Centre at Bengaluru Facility.

Indian Finishing Technologies Pvt.Ltd

No. 45/125, 1st Floor, Hanumanthanagar, Srigandhadakaval, Magadi Road, Sunkadakatte, Bangalore-560091, Karnataka State, India.

Ph.No: +91 80 2328 1917

• Email: info@indianfinishingtech.com

• Website: www.indianfinishingtech.com