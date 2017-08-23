It uses the very simple principle of compressed hot air (400-500° C) to perform the melting of the functional layer. Results are excellent! The maximum working speeds are up to 25 m/min using the most common 18 mm panels.

The simplicity and the cost of the AirForce System is far lower than Laser systems: its maintenance and operating

costs are not even comparable. Quality of the parts processed with an AirForce System is even slightly better than what is achieved with other systems. Its resistance to water, humidity, and peel get you the same standard of Laser products.

AirForce System also have unbeatable advantages:

It can be installed on small to large range machines, making the top quality standard of the welded edge accessible to everyone now. It is no longer restricted to large companies with higher capital budget investments.

Has a minimal impact onto the machine mechanics meaning it can easily coexist with the glue system (EVA or PUR). A Biesse edgebander equipped with AirForce can have on-line capability of using any kind of glue. This represents a significant advantage as we should consider that over the next few years all machines will be equipped with both systems.

Coextruded edgebanding tape becomes much simpler. Absorbers are not required: the edge colour does not influence at all the process. As the edge tape becomes simpler, it will automatically become cheaper and more available all over the world.

AirForce System will allow any workshop to supply some top quality parts to their customers.

AirForce System is available in two versions: STEP1 and STEP2.

STEP1

Is an option for medium range machines like AKRON 1400. It reaches working speed up to 15 m/min on most common 18mm panel thickness. Running consumption about 5 KW.

STEP2

Is for medium to high range STREAM machines. It reaches working speed up to 25 m/min on most common 18mm panel thickness. Running consumption about 9.5 KW.