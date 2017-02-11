Technological advance in the Indian market thanks to ContiRoll®

Krefeld, July 29, 2016 – The foundation for this cooperation was laid a few years ago at Indiawood. This was now followed with an order for the main components of an MDF/HDF plant: Action Tesa, an Indian conglomerate with a diverse product spectrum, is convinced by Siempelkamp’s competence in the wood-based materials industry.

Action Tesa ordered a forming and press line including a 8’ x 27.1m ContiRoll® press as well as other components, such as the sifter, cooling and stacking line, and a high-stack storage system, for an MDF-/HDF plant. The contracting party is Belaji Action Buildwell in New Delhi, a company of the Action Group which has already applied several innovations in the area of wood-based material production in India. Examples include the first MDF/HDF plant for thin boards and the largest particleboard plant.

The company “Action” has played a leading role in numerous industries for 44 years: While in the early years shoe production was one of the core markets, the company is now established in many other industries such as the steel & energy, chemical, real estate, health care, and electronics industries. In the wood-based materials industry the company is well posi-tioned in the production of MDF/HDF and particleboard and has to date manufactured on both multi-opening and calendar presses. The boards produced comply with the emission standards E1 and E0 for formaldehyde. The equipment includes, for example, impregnation lines for melamine papers, powder coating facilities, doorskin and short cycle press lines. For the first time, Action Tesa decided for continuous board production according to Siempelkamp standard. “We are looking forward to enhancing our scope of supply with a plant according to the well-known German level of quality and to expanding our technological advance,” says Vivek Jain, Director Action Tesa.

“What makes this order particularly pleasing is the fact that Action represents a driver of innovation in the wood based materials industry. The corresponding demands on partners and suppliers are also high. We satisfy these needs reliably with our ContiRoll® technology,” adds Samiron Mondal, Managing Director at Siempelkamp Maschinen und Anlagenbau. The installation is scheduled to begin mid 2017. After startup and acceptance, the new Siempelkamp plant will manufacture boards with a thickness ranging from 2 to 35 mm. The plant is designed for a daily capacity of 750 m³.

About Siempelkamp

The Siempelkamp Group is a technology supplier operating internationally and consisting of three busi-ness units: the machine and plant engineering, the foundry technology, and the engineering and service business unit. Siempelkamp machine and plant engineering is a systems supplier of press lines and complete plants for the wood-based panel industry, the metal forming industry as well as the composite and rubber industry. The Siempelkamp foundry is the world’s largest hand-molding foundry producing castings with a weight of up to 320 t (353 US tons). Siempelkamp engineering and service is a specialist for dismantling nuclear facilities and a supplier of transport and storage casks for radioactive waste.