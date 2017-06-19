MAKE IN INDIA is the appeal announced recently by our Hon. Prime Minister Mr. NarendraModi, to boost the domestic industrial manufacturing sector and to pursue India’s dream to become economic super power in coming years.

We are observing a lot of new developments in Indian Woodworking sector in the last few years and we are also witnessing the phenomenon of reputed Companies producing many high tech machines indigenous. Hence We at Modern Woodwork have compiled and presented a special feature article “Making in India. Readers will find the experiences of Companies who are already “Making their products in India. You will find impressive stories narrating the odds which they faced the efforts that they put in and success which they are celebrating today, in this combined article.