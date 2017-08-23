From March 8-12, 2018, leading trade fair in Bengaluru expands exhibitor & visitor profiles to help give impetus to a burgeoning industry

IndiaWood, being held every alternate year for nearly two decades, has transformed the woodworking industry in India. It is now one of the world’s leading trade fairs for furniture manufacturing technologies and the woodworking trade and industry.

The 10th edition of IndiaWood takes place in Bengaluru from March 8-12, 2018, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). And it is all set to expand exponentially, from 38,000 square metres of exhibition space in its previous edition to 50,000 square metres.

As the leading platform for this sector, IndiaWood gives buyers a complete overview of the market in all its dimensions. It is seen as a driving force behind innovation and success in the solid wood and panel-based furniture production industry in the country. IndiaWood has consistently set the pace for the next two years.

Through proactive engagement with stakeholders and a genuine commitment to excellence, IndiaWood has evolved in line with industry demand, and is globally recognised for doing so. Exhibitors continue to value the strength of IndiaWood 2018 as a strategic platform, and will be showcasing the latest technology and innovations that are currently shaping modern furniture production.

More than 65,000 craftsmen, woodworkers and furniture manufacturers; distributors, dealers and manufacturers of hardware and accessories; plywood and particle board manufacturers and traders; manufacturers of wood-based products; architects, interior designers and builders; and the entire woodworking ecosystem from all over India and South-East Asian and South Asian countries is once again looking forward to IndiaWood 2018.

Germany, China, Italy, France, Turkey, Taiwan, Canada, Malaysia, Russia, Sweden, Brazil and the USA will participate under their country pavilions. There will be representations also from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Besides, there will be product and technique demonstrations of over 500 woodworking machines; the popular ‘Sourcing Forum’ to help manufacturer-supplier interaction to exploit potential business opportunities; and activities to attract architects, interior designers and builders to help them understand the complete supply chain.

Venue expansion

Going by the pre-bookings and enquiries received over the past months PDA Trade Fairs, the organiser of IndiaWood, has increased the show area by another 25%. The layout will now have four halls, an exclusive area for outdoor display, and three huge registration areas for visitors to ease the registration process.

With over 50,000 square metres on hand, the organiser expects to cover every facet of woodworking and furniture production, making IndiaWood a must-go-to trade show, with all great business opportunities under one roof. This time around, there will be additional profiles of exhibitors:

Fittings, components and semi-finished products for cabinet, kitchen, office and modular furniture

Functions and components for wood and non-wood furniture manufacturing and sofa making

Machinery, materials and accessories for furniture upholstery fabrics, including leather.

At IndiaWood around 55% of buyers are furniture manufacturers, architects, interior designers, builders and consultants. Including the above segments would enable them to get an all-inclusive platform of the industry.

IndiaWood 2018 is demarcated into machinery, non-machinery and upholstery segments, allowing visitors the opportunity of maximising their meetings in the 5-day window.

Hall 1, Hall 2 & Hall 3 (Part A)

Machinery & Technology: Solid woodworking; wood-based panel processing & production; surface treatment & finishing lines: tools & accessories for furniture production; packaging & wrapping machines for furniture manufacturers & woodworking professionals.

Hall 3 (Part B)

Machines, materials & supplies for upholstery, mattress manufacturing & sofa production.

Hall 4

Materials & Supplies: Adhesives, chemicals & wood coatings, wood, veneers, parquetry, flooring, doors, decorative surfaces, decor papers, laminates, door skins, edges, composite material.It would also include wood-based panels and boards (plywood, MDF, pre-laminated boards) and other versatile interior panels.

Embossing cylinders, press plates, furniture fittings, locks, hardware systems, lamps and lighting systems, semi-finished products for cabinetry, kitchen, office and modular furniture will also find a place here.

Outdoor

Saw milling equipment & veneer peeling machines will be in action in the outdoor display-cum-demonstration area.

As the sector-leading B2B platform, IndiaWood continues with the support of industry stakeholders and associations, among them Eumabois (the federation of 14 national associations of woodworking technology and accessory manufacturers in Europe), the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, the Indian Laminate Manufacturers’ Association, the Indian Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute, the Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Traders, and the American Hardwood Export Council.