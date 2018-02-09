We welcome you to join one of the world’s largest woodworking exhibitions IndiaWood. As IndiaWood and its concurrent events draw nearer, we are pleased to keep you updated with event developments and bring you industry insights through this event preview.

IndiaWood 2018 starts the 10th chapter of its success story: from 8 – 12 March 2018, the international wood working community will meet again at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. INDIAWOOD has made some new and exciting changes for 2018 and is set to deliver one of the world’s biggest woodworking events once again.

The last edition of IndiaWood in 2016 proved highly successful for the 650 companies who exhibited and is now over 40% bigger in 2018, hosting over 850 exhibitors with 50% of whom are from 40 countries around the globe, gathering to showcase their latest products and new technologies.

The exhibition boasts national pavilions from Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Russia, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey and USA. Each country pavilion will have offer a vast array of companies covering the woodworking sector or supply chain.

Outside the national pavilions, there is significant representation from Indonesia, UK, Vietnam, New Zealand, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and far afield.

This high number of international exhibitors for 2018 event proves India is strong and open for business. We are delighted to see that major international manufacturers and supply chain companies want to develop working relationships with India and we look forward to delivering a must-attend event for the furniture manufactures, architects, interior designers, etc. in March.

Exhibitors will launch new products from the categories of panel & solid wood processing, furniture processing, saw milling, fittings, hardware and components for furniture kitchen and cabinetry, raw materials for the supply chain and much more.

The event welcomes key visitor groups including craftsmen, woodworkers, furniture manufactures, hardware distributors/ dealers/ manufacturers, plywood & particle board manufacturers/ traders, manufacturers of wood-based products, architects, interior designers, builders and the woodworking ecosystem from tier I, tier II and tier III cities from India and from South-East Asian countries & South Asian countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bhutan, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines will once again look forward to attending IndiaWood 2018.

Across five days, IndiaWood offers the opportunity to network, learn and discover new products whilst making business deals for the following year. Visitors can register free at www.indiawood.com/VisitorRegistration.html

What’s new for 2018?

The who’s who of the woodworking industry & several new names: Over850 exhibitors will present the latest in in furniture production technologies, woodworking machines, tools, fittings, accessories, raw materials and products. The list of confirmed exhibitors includes almost all of the major players in the woodworking sector. Many exhibitors are presenting special show offers, discounts and launchesat their stands.

New halls and new layout: IndiaWood will adopt an improved hall layout where exhibitors are grouped into dedicated zones for machinery and non-machinery segments

Visitor registrations open and ahead: Visitor registration opened in early October and was welcomed by a huge number of people registering in the first week.The market speaks for itself, with significantly more exhibitors booked for 2018 and higher visitor registrations and several programmes of talks from industry experts; we’re set for a brilliant event in March.

Watch our new video www.IndiaWood.com/Preview.html.

Visitors are encouraged to register early to receive fast track entry and to receive the regular show updates and news to help plan their visit. To register free, head to the registration page online: www.Indiawood.com/VisitorRegistration.html