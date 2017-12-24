MUMBAIWOOD HIGHLIGHTS: 12 – 14 Oct 2017

Arbortech – Wood carver

Arbortech started in Nannup, a small country town in the South West of Western Australia where my wife Kristine and I were living an “alternative lifestyle”. We made a living from a combination of driving school buses, mechanical repairs and woodworking. We believed in the simple philosophy that “a person who did that which they loved doing, was already successful’. In fact I came to believe that no one could compete with a person who loved what they were doing because they were prepared to do it anyway.

Inventing had always been a love of mine and most of my woodworking tools were a result of experimentation. When we formed Arbortech in 1988 to commercialise our first successful product “the Woodcarver Blade”, we promised ourselves that we would continue with this philosophy and search for people who also enjoyed their work.

The result is that our tools are designed, made and marketed in Australia by people who love tools. Naturally our staffs are formally qualified but there is no better qualification than their level of commitment and enthusiasm that is embodied in every one of our products.

It is our intention to produce interesting products that are a joy to use with marked improvements in performance and safety over existing tools. I have come to realise that inventing is the easy part and that taking concepts from prototype to product to market is far more difficult, especially for a small company located in Perth, which is possibly the most isolated city in the world. Yet that is exactly what we do and for that reason I believe that Arbortech is my best invention yet.

So what is the secret behind Arbortech? It’s the passion that comes from pursuing our dreams.

Dynosour International – Polishes & Buffing Compounds

Dynosour International was incepted in 1964 as a manufacture and export company, providing a range of metal polishing and buffing compounds. Its application is to provide impeccable finishing to the metal products. All our products like gold polishing bar, brass polishing, aluminium polishing, steel bronze & plastic etc, are offered in standard as well as customized configurations, as per the specific requirements of our clients.

The company is owned by Mr. Sanjay Kunchal and Mr. Arjit Agarwal, under their guidance we strive to provide our products within the stipulated time. We possess an apt workforce that works diligently to provide efficient metal polishing solutions to our clients. Our quality team ensures that established quality standards are implemented in all our business activities. The manufacturing facility is well equipped with latest machinery that ensures that we develop only the quality products. A good warehousing unit in which the quality of our products is maintained supports it.

CARBIDE – Abrasive tools

Carbide is the name of our company. But it is also the name of a sintered metal (tungsten) – an extremely hard metal having approx. 98% of the hardness of an industrial diamond. The abrasive consists of grains of carbide of a particular size depending on the purpose, which are welded onto a steel base.

Carbide tools give a powerful “TRUE GRIT” performance – on both wet and dry materials. Carbide is the strongest and most effective abrasive tool on the market today.

Our highly versatile grinding products are coated with the extremely hard metal CARBIDE, which grinds better and longer than traditional abrasives.

Carbide grinding and sanding tools lasts up to 150 times longer. Carbide grinding and sanding tools are extremely durable and can be used for a variety of surface treatments on materials of all kinds.

Our full range of products makes it easy to find the appropriate tool for every sanding and grinding application. These small metallic grains are the abrasive medium, making carbide extremely durable compared to sandpaper. Carbide coating’s sharpness and other unique properties prevent material from building up on the sanding and grinding tools. The tools can be used for industrial purposes, as well as for fine finishing jobs. If material build-up does occur, it is easily removed using a metal brush or a cleaning solvent.

Carbide/tungsten coated sanding tools are extremely long lasting, and can be used for sanding and the surface treatment of a wide range of materials. Carbide’s long life and effective sanding qualities saves time and improve results.

Centiped – Support System

The Centipede® Support System is the ultimate portable workbench or table base – a heavy duty steel stand that sets up in seconds to support thousands of pounds and folds down into a compact, lightweight unit for easy transport and convenient storage.

Featuring a unique steel frame design, each Support is constructed of multiple steel struts that rest directly between the load and ground to support an incredible amount of weight while keeping even the thinnest sheet materials from sagging. Each strut is moved in tandem with a series of flat steel cross bars flexible enough to absorb impacts and durable enough to ensure long-lasting smooth operation.

Durable polymer P-Tops atop each point of contact provide a work surface that won’t mark loads while avoiding contact damage between cutting blades and steel struts. Each P-Top is replaceable and spins 360 degrees to accommodate use of the included or additional accessories designed to maximize utility, comfort and convenience.

Concept Mart – Static control ionizers

This is an OPM Enterprise. Static Electricity costs your operation, time and money Removing, controlling, eliminating static electricity with anti static ionizers will save time and money.

The plastics, paper, printing, glass, optics, ceramics, coating & painting, medical device manufacturing, packaging, converting, textiles, and electronics industries in particular have been plagued by the costs associated with static electricity and the related contamination due to particulate attraction. Any company working with non-conductive material needs static eliminators/static control ionizers to control static electricity and improve productivity.

We offer products to control static electricity and reduce contamination. We offer a wide range of products to control static electricity and reduce contamination for industries working with non conductive materials and to remove static from plastic.

DRILL DOCTOR 500X – Drill bit sharpener

The 500X is perfect for the serious DIY’er, hobbyist and the professional user who needs to sharpen bits frequently. The 500X is built tough and sharpens drill bits to 118 or 135 – degree point angles – ideal for workshops that use separate bits for drilling wood and metal.

Drill bit sharpener sharpens high-speed steel, masonry, carbide, and TiN-coated bits. Tool users know that drill bits get dull when drilling holes during a project. Now, a dull drill bit will not be a problem for owners of the new Drill Doctor. The Drill Doctor is a precision machine that sharpens varieties of both Spade and Twist drill bits. This allows users to keep working on their project and save money by not buying new drill bits.

“The Drill Doctor SB is the result of listening to the needs of our customers and years of research, development and product refinement” says Hank O’Dougherty, president of Darex LLC, makers of the Drill Doctor.

The twist bit sharpening module uses a long lasting diamond grinding wheel that sharpens a wide variety of bits from 3/32” – 3/4”. This includes high-speed steel (HSS), cobalt, TiN-coated bits and masonry bits.

Designed, engineered, and assembled in Ashland, Oregon, USA, the Drill Doctor brings precision drill bit sharpening technology into the shop for people that drill holes in wood, metal and concrete. Sharpens Carbide, Cobalt, High-Speed Steel, Black Oxide, TiN-Coated, twist and Masonry bits.

SAICOS Coating Systems – Premium Hard wax-Oil

Saicos are the world leaders in Wax and Oils for natural coating on wooden surfaces. Our premium-Hardwax-oil is recommended for natural, permanently beautiful surfaces that are easy to maintain.

The natural ingredients of the hardwax-oil penetrate deeply into the pores of the wood and give the surface a wonderful haptic. It dries quickly, giving you a high-class surface in just one day. Surfaces coated with premium Hardwax-oil can be sanded and partially re-oiled at any time. No visible contact points and suitable for all wood surfaces.

SAICOS Ground Oil Extra Thin is an open-pored primer that penetrates deeply and easily and is recommended as first coat for exotic and hardwoods. Floors treated with SAICOS Ground Oil Extra Thin and SAICOS Premium Hardwax-Oil repel dirt and water and are extremely resistant. Moisture cannot harm this open-pored coating.

Ecoline Oil Gound Coat will highlight the beauty of your wood with pure natural oil-low-solvent. This is High-pigmented and is for professional usage. The Ecoline Oil Ground Coat has been specially developed for wood, cork and bamboo floors, as well as particularly heavily used pieces of furniture. It combines an exceptional good abrasion resistance with high durability and emphasizes the natural beauty of your wood.

Wood that is exposed to sunlight and UV radiation will weather and become noticeably greyer. Thanks to long-term UV protection, you can counter this process and permanently preserve the beauty of our wood. The water-repellent and moisture-regulating properties of the SAICOS UV Protective Wood Finish Exterior also prevent additional swelling and shrinking of the wood.

SAICOS Wood stainens are excellent weather resistance by permanently bonding with the wood. Its UV-resistant colour pigments preserve the natural beauty over years.

EurekaZone – Smart Woodworking System

Eurekazone started operations in 2001 in Edison, NJ focusing on bringing safety and innovation to the wood workers looking for better alternatives.

The founder Dino ‘the carpenter’ brought his passion for invention to the wood working industry establishing EurekaZone and the tracksawforum.com user forum. Eurekazone has been bringing Dino’s ideas to life ever since, designing, manufacturing and retailing better and safer alternatives for wood workers everywhere.

Eurekazone pioneered the ‘deadwood concept’ tm and created the EZ Smart brand of tools with this philosophy. This means that the tools and accessories created keep the wood “dead” still in place as you cut, bore, plane, rout, etc.

By naming the concept “deadwood” we mean that the wood is trapped in place and the tools are positioned so that your hands and fingers are well clear of the blade, substantially reducing the risk of injury.

Today, Eurekazone, LLC operates from a new expanded facility in Ocala, Florida designing and manufacturing the next generation of tool innovations.

Holders of a number of patents related to the EZ Smart Line of tools, Eurekazone now ships products around the world. Recognized for its quality, innovation and performance EZ Smart tools are setting new standards of performance while keeping its users safe.

Gorilla Gripper – Panel carrier

The Gorilla Gripper ‘Advantage’ panel carrier has extremely durable, rock-hard glass-filled nylon gripping plates lined with non-marring rubberized gripping pads…offering the same functionality and lifetime guarantee as our acclaimed aluminum Grippers…but at a much lower price!

The ‘Advantage’ accommodates plywood, drywall, Melamine, MDF, sheet metal, and virtually all other sheet goods and panels from paper-thin to slightly over 3/4”. It’s very affordable and will benefit its user’s back, neck, hands & arms when picking up & carrying those heavy, cumbersome materials. It makes so much sense versus the old-fashioned way of bending sideways, hoisting those panels overhead, torquing the spine & risking damage to the back & neck in the process.

Considering the importance of a well-preserved back it is likely to be the best investment a construction worker, woodworker, sheet metal worker or DIY’er will ever make. Even burly men need to ask themselves whether being ‘macho’ is worth even one trip to a Chiropractor, a day or two of lost work, or worse yet a lifetime back injury!

Maksiwa – Woodworking machines

Our mission is meeting our customers and partners’ expectations and overcoming them, supplying products with differentiated quality through modern technology and the qualification of our associates, acting responsibly socially and environmentally, creating value for our customers, partners, associates and society.

Since Maksiwa’s beginnings our first priority has been satisfying our customers. Greater than manufacturing machines, our goal is to help build your dreams. We want to bridge the feasible to the impossible. Our

company makes every effort to provide our customers with the greatest customer commitment in the market. We want to make sure your creativity can flow, so that your commitment, dedication and love for your craft may become people’s stories.

Feather Pro – Feather board pressure pad

Entrepreneurs at heart, Keith and Ron Bow formed Bow Products to solve problems. Driven by creativity and passion to find a better way, the Bow Brothers like to spend their spare time developing new products for woodworking.

Through the years, as with most woodworkers, Keith became aware the hard way of the dangers of ‘kickback” on a table saw. “It’s always there, always on your mind”. “I’ve had my share of scary moments and I’m lucky to have avoided serious injury. It seemed to us, based on the products available in the market, that this phenomenon was just an accepted risk in the industry. Researching injuries in woodworking, we saw estimates of thousands of injuries every year, many serious, which are a consequence of kickback”.

Keith was not satisfied that traditional plastic featherboards truly met the safety challenge. Sure they all guide wood into the blade, but their designs are all based on the same premise and in measuring kickback resistance force, plastic feathers all performed about the same.

Through trial and error the hinge design enabled this and the Feather PRO was born. Designing hinges in the feathers, they discovered a way to significantly restrict the flow of wood in the direction against the hinge. This essentially added a mechanical advantage to the Hardened Foam. Something, to their knowledge, that was never done before. Ron noted how satisfying it was when they began to test the concept. “It was simply amazing that this tool was so much more effective against kickback.” Keith added “As we started tinkering with the Feather PRO we realized the product actually outperforms plastic featherboards on the infeed and is less likely to damage a blade or a bit if it came into contact with them. It’s A Win/Win tool, and a fresh new design in a stale product category.”

“This is just the start.” Keith notes, “We have several other tools coming soon.”

Milescraft – Woodworking tool products and accessories

Milescraft® has a remarkable history of innovative product development. All started in 2002 and each year since, Milescraft® has released several new and exciting products that stand out as innovative project solutions. Considering our awards and recognition from various media and industry groups, we are confident that our history speaks for itself.

Proudly engineered in the USA, every Milescraft® tool is developed and manufactured with the user in mind at every step. Make elegant wooden signs with confidence, drive screws in awkward spaces, install new doors in your home, install crown molding and trim, drill precise holes or build cabinets. Whatever the project, Milescraft® solutions are here to help you complete your projects quickly and accurately.

Our team of dedicated people remains focused on developing intelligent solutions for power tool users, hobbyists, woodworkers, remodelers, and contractors. Continue to check back for the latest innovative products by Milescraft®.

Economical Template System for Common Hinges suitable to rout Door Hinge Mortises with Ease and Accuracy using template system for any type of doors. Everything you need for most hinges on 1 3/4” and 1 3/8” doors and jambs featuring an easy to use drop-in template design with a sturdy steel frame.

Install doors without damaging the door or jamb with the Door Mortise Kit. By routing matching mortises for hinges into the door and jamb, you won’t have to tear a hole in the wall just to hang a better wooden door.

Micro Jig – Gripping accessory

Green-GRIP is the proprietary non-slip material that gives you superior gripping power over workpieces and materials such as oak, cherry, walnut, ebony, pine, poplar, maple, plastics and aluminum. Treaded grooves provide increased traction on the work piece even with sawdust. Easily cleaned with denatured or rubbing alcohol. No other push block’s grip comes close.

Precision, control and safety has never been so smart. The GRR-RIPPER acts as a Moving-Blade-Guard™ for total hand protection. The Adjustable Center Leg grips the off cut piece and prevents wood burn. The 1/4” Leg controls the keeper piece. Balance Support stabilizes small and narrow workpieces. Fully adjustable to allow for a myriad of uses.

The GRR-RIPPER Advanced Model is packaged with the Stabilizing Plate and the Adjustable Spacer. These accessories are also sold separately as the GR-100 Upgrade Kit. The Stabilizing Plate provides 250% more stabilizing surface area. Like a featherboard, it keeps wood locked against the fence for a smooth cut – virtually eliminating binding. The Adjustable Spacer gives you 54% more gripping area for controlling larger material. Use it as a router table guide for bull nose routing and eliminating snipe from your full-profile cuts.

Make rip cuts as thin as 1/8” without breaking a sweat. Before the GRR-RIPPER 1/8” Leg, thin rip cuts were extremely dangerous when manually feeding. Traditional push sticks are dangerous and unstable. Now, repeatable, clean, safe, and controlled 1/8” thin rip cuts are a reality for woodworkers worldwide. The GRR-RIPPER’s most popular accessory.

Ecoste – Wood Polymer Composite

A Thought for Environment & durability gave birth to ECOSTE. ECOSTE ( a venture of Asma traexim Pvt.Ltd. ) find its feet in India and is the leading manufacturer of wood Polymer composite and mineral polymer composite Boards. Ecoste’s Production unit is located at Delhi-Sonepat Border, in a large area of 80,000 square feet. Ecoste team comprises of 100 dedicated team members.

Our Vision is to develop a great products that last longer than most available in the market and that will transform the perception about the conventional wood based ply boards & woods. We wanted to develop green products for a sustainable environment and to Create best products that give ROI.

We want to Innovate and provide customers with cutting edge products that will offer optimum quality and best prices to them. This will also Save the Forest, Save the Planet.

At present we have three Extrusion lines for production, which can provide large production of 5000 tones/Annum.

Ecoste Wood Polymer Composite Boards are made from 70% of virgin polymer, 15% of wood powder and rest 15% of additives and requisite chemicals. It is available in Beige colour and in various thicknesses from 6 to 18 mm.

Ecoste Mineral Polymer Composite Boards are made from 70% of virgin polymers, 15% of mineral fibers and rest 15% of additives and requisite chemicals. Mineral also add dimensional stability and strength to the board.

Pegasus Profiles – PVC Edge-banding Tapes

We “Pegasus Profiles”, are pioneers in manufacturing PVC edge band tapes in North India. We have established our self as trusted and well-known name in plastic industry over the last 35 years. The company’s reputation and success has grown on its commitment to serve best quality products at competitive prices. We manufactures high-quality ( ISO 9001-2008 certified) plastic edge bands used in modern furniture made of particle boards, MDF, plywood and similar products. Pegasus is one of the top producers of PVC edge band in India and first manufacturer in North India.

Our ranges of edge bands are more than 130 references of solid colors and wood grain patterns. It also has super high gloss finish and 3D finish also. The edge bands are available in thicknesses from 0.3mm-3mm thickness and 6mm-50mm widths. The material is available Ex stock in our ware house assure a timely delivery.