Homag Group reaffirmed their trust in Xylexpo, sending in the application for the biennial international exhibition of wood and furniture industry technology, scheduled from 8 to 12 May next year at FieraMilano-Rho.Their registration was expected, as the German group has always been focused on the Italian market and the global opportunities offered by the Milan exhibition. This year, Homag’s application came in much earlier and was combined with the request for more exhibition space than in the past edition.

This is strong evidence of the trust that industry leaders are putting into an exhibition that proactively meets the requests of a more and more advanced furniture industry, looking for high-tech solutions in line with “Industry 4.0” concepts, which are the real “specialty” of Xylexpo.

“Homag Group’s participation in the next Xylexpo, and even more their decision to set up a huge showcase in Milan, consolidates the relationship we have always had with this group and reaffirms the quality of our exhibition, which has been recovering since 2014 and emerged stronger from the difficult period that impacted several markets, especially Italy”, said director Dario Corbetta. “We are very happy that our efforts, our determination to create a business-oriented and valuable event for industry operators are appreciated and rewarded by the strategic decisions of big groups as well as small and medium companies that, day after day, are joining the community that will attend the next edition of our trade fair”.