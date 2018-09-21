The next LIGNA, which runs from 27 to 31 May 2019, will put the spotlight on three key themes: “Integrated Manufacturing – Customized Solutions”, “Smart Surface Technologies” and “Access to Resources and Technology”. For primary wood industry players, the world’s leading trade fair for machinery, plant and tools for the woodworking and timber processing industry serves as an important platform for dialogue and the latest technologies as well as a gateway to new markets. The same is true of the fair’s Wood Industry Summit, which will be themed “Access to Resources and Technology”.

The Wood Industry Summit is a joint production by LIGNA organizer Deutsche Messe and the German Forestry Council (KWF) and will be in its third season at LIGNA 2019. Comprising a forum, lounge and exhibition space, the Summit will have a strong presence right in the heart of Hall 26 at the Hannover Exhibition Center.

Other key themes covered by the Wood Industry Summit include digitization in forestry, data protection and data integrity, forest firefighting, forestry infrastructure, road networks and logistics. Digital technologies now span the entire forestry value chain, from forest information and integrated harvesting systems right through to modern forest management practices. The technologies involved include drones, apps, laser scanners and all kinds of sophisticated software programs.

“We are delighted that the German Forestry Council is supporting us again this year by giving us access to its excellent international networks and by ensuring that the topics covered at the Summit are highly relevant and offer a good mix of scientific and commercial issues,” said Christian Pfeiffer, Deutsche Messe’s Global Director LIGNA and Woodworking Events.

LIGNA

Looking back, LIGNA 2017 was in top form as the world’s leading trade show for machinery, plant and tools for the woodworking and timber processing industry. The show attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors from 50 countries and occupied some 130,000 square meters (1,399,300 sq. ft.) of net display space. It also attracted 93,000 trade visitors, 43,300 of whom came from abroad, from more than 100 different countries.

