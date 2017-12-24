The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony on the Holz-Her production facility in Voitsberg, Austria, signaled the start of an ambitious forward-looking project. The 22,000 m2 site of the specialist in machines and systems for panel processing is being developed with a 1,000 m2 exten-sion specifically designed for the planned new CNC milling machine for framework processing. The project was approved by Weinig’s Supervi-sory Board as part of a series of planned investments. Holz-Her has been part of the Weinig Group since 2010. The innovative company can look back on an extremely successful last few years.

The investment of 4.5 million euros is part of a group-wide investment package of more than 15 million euros and will secure the future, long-term growth of the company. To reflect the significance of the project for the future of the company, the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by both Weinig’s Supervisory Board, led by Chairman Thomas Bach, and Weinig’s Management Board, represented by CEO Wolfgang Pöschl, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer GregorBaumbusch and Chief Financial Officer Gerald Schmidt. Together with Holz-Her Managing Di-rector Frank Epple and the Managing Director of the Voitsberg produc-tion facility Harald Steiner, the start of the construction project was marked with a small ceremony attended by all personnel.

The investment will also have a positive impact on the employment situ-ation at the Holz-Her production site. “Holz-Her, like the entire Weinig Group, is on a strong trajectory,” says Wolfgang Pöschl.TheWeinig Group is very confident of achieving the order inflow of 471 million euros targeted for 2017. Owing to the excellent business growth, the group’s global personnel will increase to more than 2,100 in 2017.