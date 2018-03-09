Weinig AG has made another donation to SOS-Kinderdorf e.V. This time, the aid organization received 13,000 euros from the company based in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany.

The donation is close to the heart of CEO Wolfgang Pöschl, with social engagement being a cornerstone of his corporate philosophy. “Children suffer most from the shortcomings of our world and particularly need us.”

Weinig is predominantly involved in Abomey-Calavi (Benin) and Kavre (Nepal). At both SOS facilities, the company and its personnel support numerous children in need on their challenging journeys through life. The funds from the most recent donation will contribute towards securing a future for these children. In the past, Weinig has repeatedly supported on-site activities of SOS-Kinderdorf e.V. in crisis situations, such as the terrible earthquake in Nepal in 2015 or the war in Syria.

SOS-Kinderdorf e.V. operates almost 600 institutions worldwide, provid-ing a loving home to children with uncertain futures, where they are cared for by their SOS mothers together with their siblings. Special youth and family strengthening programs ensure that they will have access to education.