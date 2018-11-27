LLesdrevmash is the most important wood trade fair in Russia. The latest edition took place in Moscow at the end of October. As always in the past, Weinig was there as an exhibitor. The ongoing economic problems in the country and the additional burden on the investment climate caused by the decline of the ruble had given cause for concern. Despite these difficult conditions, the leading technology supplier of machines and systems for solid wood and panel processing registered a satisfac-tory result. The success was noted with satisfaction in Tauberbischof-sheim, because in contrast to other major players in the industry, Weinig is pursuing an offensive strategy despite the current situation in Russia. The company is currently even expanding its organizational structures in Russia.

Weinig presented five machines at its 325 sqm stand, all of which could be experienced live in action. With this ambitious appearance, Weinig underlined its consistent attitude of maintaining business contacts with its Russian partners even in the current tense economic situation. The Weinig brand has an outstanding reputation among wood-processing companies, which is reflected in the large number of machines and sys-tems installed. Especially in the project business, Weinig demonstrates its competence for the entire value chain. With a good response to the complete range for wood processing, Weinig registered a noticeable increase in qualified customer contacts compared to the last Lesdrev-mash edition. The number of contracts closed was also higher than in recent years. “We were able to witness a positive mood, which makes us confident for the future development”, summarized Klaus Müller, Head of Marketing Communications.

Weinig had also invited to a press reception during the fair. In the pres-ence of Knud Dethloff, Sales Manager for Russia, the Weinig manage-ment board announced a groundbreaking message to the Russian and international media representatives. The previous company Service Weinig RUS OOO has been expanded to form the organization Service & Sales Weinig RUS OOO. This shows that the premium provider is expanding its involvement in Russia even further. Managing director of the presence is Maxim Prituzhalov. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and has many years of Weinig experience. “Irrespective of the country’s continuing economic weakness, we are relying on the enormous dormant potential of the Russian market,” emphasized Gregor Baumbusch, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Weinig, he added, is well prepared to build on the previous, very successful decades of coop-eration with Russian companies.