Grupo Martín is the largest trader in wood-based panels and accessories for the wood and furniture industry in Peru. In January 2014, the group founded the subsidiary company Tableros Hispanos.

In June 2014, Tableros Hispanos resumed particleboard production at the multi-opening plant in Nadela. The company now wants to modernize the plant in several stages. The first stage will renew the forming station, forming line, press and raw board handling system. This package, which includes a CPS+, was ordered by Tableros Hispanos from Dieffenbacher in October 2017. A new short-cycle laminating line will be supplied by Dieffenbacher Zaisenhausen.

“With the modernization of our particleboard production in Nadela, we are setting the course for the future,” said Tableros Hispanos CEO SimónTávara Guerrero after signing the contract in Nadela in October. “We are convinced that the future-proof and efficient technologies from Dieffenbacher will both secure and expand our competitiveness. By choosing CPS+, we have deliberately opted for the gold standard inefficient continuous press systems.”