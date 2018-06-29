Wood Industry Summit at LIGNA 2019:

Primary wood industry platform offers access to new growth markets

The next LIGNA, which runs from 27 to 31 May 2019, will put the spotlight on three key themes: “Integrated Manufacturing – Customized Solutions”, “Smart Surface Technologies” and “Access to Resources and Technology”. For primary wood industry players, the world’s leading trade fair for machinery, plant and tools for the woodworking and timber processing industry serves as an important platform for dialogue and the latest technologies as well as a gateway to new markets. The same is true of the fair’s Wood Industry Summit, which will be themed “Access to Resources and Technology”.

The Wood Industry Summit is a joint production by LIGNA organizer Deutsche Messe and the German Forestry Council (KWF) and will be in its third season at LIGNA 2019. Comprising a forum, lounge and exhibition space, the Summit will have a strong presence right in the heart of Hall 26 at the Hannover Exhibition Center. Among much else, the focus will be on ways of optimizing the entire forest-wood-logistics value chain – from standing trees through to final processing in the factory – as well as on protecting forests from biotic and abiotic damage, and on climate and environmentally-friendly harvesting processes and the future of the forest and wood industry.